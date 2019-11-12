BUTLER — It was a long time coming, but Eastside’s football team captured the first sectional championship in program history, shutting out Fairfield 34-0 at Butler Friday.
The Blazers (10-2) will travel to rural Marion to face Eastbrook (10-2), a 42-12 winner over previously unbeaten Eastern (Greentown) in the Class 36 sectional championship game.
The Panthers were ranked 5th in the final Indiana Football Coaches Association poll and 8th in the final Class 2A poll.
“I can’t be happier for our fans, our community, our football players, our staff, everybody that’s involved in Eastside football, not just now but in years past,” Eastside coach Todd Mason said afterwards.
“It’s been a long time coming, and I’m certainly, certainly proud of the fact that we could make this happen.
“Kudos to Fairfield. They played an awesome game,” Mason said. “Coach (Matt) Thacker has taken an 0-9 team a year ago to the sectional championship.
“I told our seniors when we started this journey, if we get to November, anything can happen. We made it to November, and look what’s happened.”
After failing to score in the first half of their last three games, the Blazers were finally able to get one on the board in the second quarter, with Laban Davis waltzing in from the 9 with 11 minutes, 29 seconds left in the second quarter after Fairfield’s defense bought the fake dive by Dax Holman.
A fumble on a Fairfield punt gave the visitors their best scoring opportunity of the night, starting at the Eastside 37. The Blazer defense, which has played tough all season, and especially in the sectional run, forced the Falcons to give up the ball on downs.
Fairfield went three-and-out on its three first-quarter possessions, a turnover on downs and an interception in the second.
That interception, made when Eastside’s Dawson Smyth picked off a Grant Thacker pass, gave the Blazers the ball at the 40 with 3:50 to play.
On a broken play, Eastside quarterback Laban Davis tucked the ball away and made it to the end zone for what looked to be a 39-yard run, only for the play to be called back for an illegal block penalty against the Blazers.
In that same drive, Davis, under pressure, dipped, ducked and dodged to avoid would-be tacklers on both sides of the field until he was able to get off a pass. That play was stopped, however, when Eastside was called for an illegible receiver downfield. The possession resulted in a punt late in the half.
At halftime, the Blazers were in control but certainly not comfortable at 7-0.
Eastside has been a second-half team the past four games, and it was once more Friday.
What looked to be a sure touchdown ended up in a Fairfield touchback when Holman lost the ball near the goal line and the Falcons recovered in the end zone, but Eastside’s Lane Burns made up for it when he picked off a Thacker pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown. Jaiden Baker’s second extra-point kick of the game made it 14-0 Blazers with 2:20 left in the third.
On Fairfield’s next possession, the Blazers caused what initially looked to be a fumble — later ruled an incomplete pass and an intentional grounding penalty to boot against the Falcons — before Phoenix Smyth broke through to block a punt. He recovered it at the Falcon 6 with 1:12 to go in the third. One play later, Ethan Farnsworth scored, and Baker’s kick extended the lead to 21-0.
The teams exchanged turnovers in close succession — Fairfield on a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Eastside on a bad exchange and the Falcons on another fumble, gathered up by Holman.
The Blazers turned that into more points, with Davis connecting with Burns for a 19-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Eastside added one more score, an 8-yard pass from Davis to Farnsworth. Baker’s kick made it 34-0 with 4:25 to play.
There was still time until the celebration could begin, but Fairfield coughed up the ball once more, and Eastside ran out the final 3:17 to end it.
The Blazers featured a balanced rushing attack; Matt Firestine rushed for 59 yards. Holman finished with 52 yards and Farnsworth added 51.
Davis completed 8-of-12 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Burns caught four passes for 62 yards. Wade Miller had one reception for 46 yards.
“I’ll be 100 percent honest with you. When we met before media day, I told our guys that we could run the table and win a sectional, but a lot of things had to happen,” Mason said. “Our young guys had to mature and become varsity ballplayers real quick.
“We dropped two early (to Adams Central and West Noble) but we had chances to win both of those games. We sat down the Churubusco week and I told them, ‘I’m tired of this nonsense of turning the ball over and panicking.’
“We still do some of that, but we’re winning, and you can’t over-complicate winning.”
Extra Points
Former Eastside head coach Dan Drotar was on the sidelines for Friday’s game.
The win was Eastside’s 10th of the season, establishing a new school record. The 1999, 2004 and 2014 teams all won nine games.
Fairfield, which finished 6-6, was 1-9, 1-9 and 0-9 the previous three seasons.
Portable heaters were set up next to each team’s bench so players and coaches could stay warm. Eastside players took turns sitting in a tent that surrounded their heater.
