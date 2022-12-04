BRYAN, Ohio — Eastside’s boys basketball team overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Bryan Golden Bears 48-44 in a Saturday afternoon contest.
The Golden Bears (1-3) led 17-11 after eight minutes. After the Blazers (2-0) fought back to force a 19-all tie, Bryan outscored Eastside 8-0 over the last four minutes of the half to lead 27-19 at the break.
“The (coaching) staff and I just felt like at halftime we needed to change the pace up a little bit,” Eastside coach Ed Bentley said afterwards.
“We put two of those defenses in this morning — we ran then last year but not in real varsity minutes — for them to pick that up and change the tempo was huge,” he said.
Eastside turned up the half-court pressure to begin the third. Santino Brewer’s reverse lay-up following a Bryan miss evened the score at 27-all.
The Blazers forced a 10-second call in Bryan’s back court and Brady Lehman scored to give the hosts their first lead of the afternoon with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left in the third.
Bryan went scoreless for nearly six minutes of the third and attempted just two shots during that time while making five turnovers. Senior Joe Watson ended the dry spell, and after an Eastside miss, sophomore Carter Dominique, who led the Golden Bears with 12 points, scored with 41 seconds left in the quarter for a 31-29 lead.
Down three in the third, Eastside tied it when Loden Johnson nailed a wing three with 5:35 left in regulation. Two free throws each by Clayton Minnick and Brewer — the latter pair coming with 4:16 to play — put the Blazers ahead for good.
Dominique scored a minute later to bring the Golden Bears within two, but four Minnick free throws and a Lehman bucket gave Eastside its biggest lead of the game, 45-37 with a minute to play.
With 15.8 seconds left, the Bears’ Jase Kepler was fouled on a three-point try, sinking all three free throws. He added a rebound score before the buzzer to provide the final score.
Maddox Langenderfer had eight points for Bryan, while Kepler and Evan Cox had seven.
Minnick led the Blazers with 16 points and Brewer finished with 13. Lehman and Caeden Moughler picked up six points each. Johnson had five points and Ryder Reed added two.
Eastside forced 10 Bryan turnovers in the second half.
“Our experienced guys handled it well down the stretch. Clayton Minnick had a huge second half for us,” Bentley said. “The guys you know are going to come through and hit them.
“In a varsity-level game, the mistakes are magnified, but we have a real good understanding that we learn from them. Our goal is to be really good at the end of the year.”
Eastside hits the road Tuesday at Canterbury.
Bryan JV 37, Eastside 32
Bryan broke open a low-scoring game, outscoring Eastside 14-10 in the third and 14-13 in the fourth.
E.J. Miller led the reserve Blazers with 12 points. Conner Abplanale added nine points, Nolan Baker had eight and Blake Lesser added three.
