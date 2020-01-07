MONROEVILLE — Having a basketball game immediately after a disappointing performance was probably the best medicine as far as the Eastside boys basketball team was concerned.
One night after a lethargic performance in a conference loss at West Noble, the Blazer boys bounced back with a hard-fought 47-42 win over the Heritage Patriots Saturday.
The game was played at St. Rose of Lima School in Monroeville.
Eastside (4-5) got 17 points from senior Gavin Pfefferkorn and eight points from sophomore Owen Willard in the win.
Heritage (1-7) got 14 points from freshman Luke Saylor. Seniors Jacob Parnin and Hunter Teichman finished with eight points each.
Blazer coach Ryan Abbott liked his team’s effort in grinding out the win.
“Beyond wins and losses, we want to max out our potential, and last night (at West Noble), we didn’t even scratch the surface,” he said. “Last night, I thought we were out-worked, we were out-physicaled, and our execution was really poor late. Our defensive execution was horrendous, absolutely horrendous.
“Fast-forward to tonight, we just wanted to play Eastside basketball,” Abbott said. “That means a lot to our guys who have put a lot of work into their own individual games and put a lot into our team game.
“Kudos to Heritage. They’ve played some people well. They beat Lakewood Park handily at Lakewood Park. They played DeKalb to a tight game. They played Bellmont to a tight game, and Bellmont right now is sitting at 7-3, and possibly our best win so far.”
The Patriots led 6-1 following Saylor’s three-point play with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left in a low-scoring first.
Eastside got a three-pointer from the left wing by Logan Fry. On his team’s next possession, Fry scored again, and the Blazers led 9-6 after a quarter.
The Blazers seized control in the second, outscoring the Patriots 18-4 to lead 27-10 at halftime.
Heritage turned the ball over on their first five possessions of the second, and Eastside took advantage.
After one giveaway, Eastside’s Noah Johnson hit a three. Later, Pfefferkorn hit a pair of free throws. Following another turnover, Eastside’s Hayden Gardner buried a three from the key for a 17-6 lead with 4:50 left in the half.
A three by Willard after a Heritage miss extended the Blazer lead to 21-8 with 2:49 remaining.
In the third quarter, it was the Patriots’ turn to dictate.
Heritage held Eastside to just five points in the third and gradually crawled back into contention. Saylor’s three-point play with 1:07 left had the Patriots within 32-23. A rebound score by Teichman just before the buzzer made it a seven-point contest.
A steal and score by Willard, followed by a Wade Miller three pushed Eastside’s lead to a more comfortable 38-27 just inside the five-minute mark of the fourth, but Heritage wasn’t done.
Saylor connected from the wing, and after an Eastside turnover, he buried a three from the right corner, making it 41-34 with 2:17 to play.
Eastside got a single free throw from Gabe Trevino with 50.9 seconds left, and Parnin answered with a three from the right corner to make it 42-39.
Willard stepped to the line with 29.2 seconds left, hitting both ends of a bonus. Parnin hit another bomb, with Pfefferkorn in his face, for make it 44-42.
The Blazers got two free throws from Johnson and one from Miller to stem the rally.
“We were far from perfect tonight, but we were tough,” Abbott said. “That’s what we want to be. A well-coached team, a hard-working team is going to make a run at you, and that’s what (Heritage) did.
“I have to give kudos to our guys for responding,” the Blazer coach added. “That game, earlier in the year, would have went to overtime.”
Heritage 47, Eastside JV 43
Heritage led 10-9 after a quarter and opened it up to lead 27-14 by halftime and 39-22 after three quarters before Eastside rallied in the fourth.
Kiel Eldridge led Heritage with 11 points. Drew Lutz added nine points and Dylan Hale had eight. Eastside got 18 points from Santino Brewer and nine from Zach Northrup.
Caeden Moughler and Nick Snyder scored seven points each for the Blazers. Kyle Yoder added two in the loss.
