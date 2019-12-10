Varsity Wrestling
Eastside defeats Fairfield 58-21
BENTON — Eastside’s wrestling team was a 58-21 winner over host Fairfield at Benton Dec. 3.
Lane Burns (138 pounds), Mason Fritch (145), Hunter Mercer (152), Treyven McKinley (170), Jackson Wicker (182), Hunter Miller (220) and Keegan Miller (285) were all winners by pinfall for the Blazers (3-3).
McKinley had the fastest fall of the night, pinning his opponent in 26 seconds.
Briar Munsey (126) scored a 12-1 major decision victory.
Cody Collins (106) and Kristopher Patrick (160) were winners by forfeit.
Eastside 58, Fairfield 21152 — Mercer (ES) won by 1:01 pin over Templeman (FF). 160 — Patrick (ES) won by forfeit. 170 — McKinley (ES) won by :26 pin over Johnson (FF). 182 — Jackson Wicker (ES) won by 1:03 pin over East (FF). 195 — Kezr (FF) won by 1:00 pin over Trevor Fiechter (ES). 220 — Hunter Miller (ES) won by 1:14 pin over Moles (FF). 285 — Keegan Miller (ES) won by 1:00 pin over Stout (FF). 106 — Cody Collins (ES) won by forfeit. 113 — Keller (FF) won by forfeit. 120 — Kauffman (FF) won by 12-4 maj. dec. over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Munsey (ES) won by 12-1 maj. dec. over Senn (FF). 132 — Ortiz (FF) won by 2:53 pin over Tanner Wicker (ES). 138 — Lane Burns (ES) won by 2:31 pin over Campbell (FF). 145 — Fritch (ES) won by 1:29 pin over Miller (FF).
Reserve
126 — Becker (FF) won by :35 pin over Baker (ES).
College
Cross Country
Carpenter earns Big 10 honor
WEST LAFAYETTE — Jaret Carpenter, grandson of Phil and Jane Carpenter of St. Joe, and a senior at Purdue University, has been chosen as the Big 10 Cross Country Runner of the year.
Sports collectibles
Card show is Saturday
FORT WAYNE — A card and collectibles show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ramada Plaza (formerly Hotel Fort Wayne), at 305 E. Washington Center Road, exit 312-A off I-69.
Dealers from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan will be present buying, selling and trading sports and non-sports cards and collectibles.
There is no admission charge and the public is invited to attend. Attendees are invited to bring in items for appraisal.
For more information, contact Brian Mayne at 824-4867, by email at mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at MCS Cards.
