BUTLER — Area basketball teams are finding out how hard it can be to score against the Eastside Blazers.
Wednesday, the Blazers clamped down and held Lakeland to nearly half of its offensive average in a 55-32 Northeast Corner Conference victory.
The win raises Eastside’s record to 5-1 in all games and 2-0 in the NECC. Lakeland is now 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
Gabe Trevino led all scorers with 15 points, and teammates Santino Brewer and Owen Willard added 10 points each.
Lakeland was led by Ben Keil’s 10 points. Brayden Bontrager and Mason Douglas scored six points each.
The Blazers produced nine turnovers in the opening quarter — several coming on Lakeland offensive fouls — and 15 in the first 16 minutes in building a 27-11 halftime lead.
“Wow! We made it look like we had seven defenders out there sometimes,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said. “Just really good team defense.
“You saw early they tried to take (advantage) of some of our mismatches and switches, but our post defense was just phenomenal … and our recovery and some of our scrambling positions on the perimeter, they really didn’t get many perimeter shots.”
Both teams were jittery on the offensive end in the beginning. Willard’s three from the left wing with 5 minutes, 39 seconds left in the first provided the game’s first points. The hosts led 10-5 after one.
After two Keil free throws with 1:56 left in the first, Lakeland didn’t score again for more than five minutes, on Bontrager’s deep three from the left wing.
After an Eastside miss, Douglas dropped a bomb, but two Trevino free throws with 3:12 left in the half pushed the Blazers’ lead to 23-11. Trevino would add four more free throws before the half ended.
A shot block by Eastside’s Nick Snyder on Lakeland’s opening possession of the third led to Brewer’s transition bucket, and later, Clayton Minnick came off the bench to nail two threes, pushing the advantage to 35-13.
The Blazers’ biggest lead — 24 points — came on two Willard free throws with 2:43 left in the third.
Lakeland couldn’t buy a basket in the third, going 3-of-15. Two of those scores came late in the quarter.
“Coming in, we knew they averaged close to 64 points per game, so we knew it was going to be a tough task,” he said. “That’s a great win for us. Lakeland’s got some threats out there.”
Both teams have conference games Friday. Lakeland visits West Noble. Eastside hosts Fairfield.
Lakeland 35,
Eastside JV 26
Lakeland outscored Eastside 16-2 in the fourth quarter. Deion Marshall led the Lakers with 13 points. Minnick picked up 14 points to lead Eastside.
