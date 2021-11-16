BUTLER — Usually one end of the floor helps pick up the other end.
That wasn’t the case for Eastside’s girls basketball team Tuesday.
The Blazers (3-0) found themselves trailing by 12 points in the fourth quarter but came up with enough defensive plays late for a 41-38 comeback win over Leo.
“We didn’t execute very well at the offensive end. We did in the first quarter on the defensive end, but we didn’t shoot the ball very well. That didn’t help,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said.
“When we’re missing shots, we’ve still got to play on the other end and get more shots,” he said. “Execution wasn’t real good today.
“We haven’t played in a week, and that makes a difference. This was (Leo’s) sixth game and this was our third,” Lortie added. “We’ll get better. We’ll get in the gym tomorrow and straighten some things out.”
The Blazers led 6-0 after a quarter, and took an 8-0 lead on Mataya Bireley’s score early in the second.
Leo had two runs of eight straight points in this contest, however.
The Lions (2-4) led 35-23 when junior Leah May stole the ball and scored with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left in the game.
Earlier, she hit a three and teammate Gabrielle Adams added a score as Leo opened the quarter on a 7-0 run.
Eastside sisters Sydnee and Skyelar Kessler sparked the comeback.
Sydnee scored after a Leo turnover with just under six minutes left.
Skyelar, who led all scorers with 23 points, got hot in the fourth, hitting three bombs following her sister’s score.
The first came from the left wing with 4:55 to go, after Leo missed the front end of a bonus, to cut it to 35-30.
After a Leo miss, Eastside’s Cadence Gardner hit a shot in the lane. At the other end, Sydnee stole the ball and fed Skyelar for another three from the left wing, evening the score at 35 with 3 minutes to go.
With Eastside applying pressure, Leo lost the ball again, and Skyelar dialed long distance once more, this time from the right side, to put her team on top, 38-35.
Down the stretch, May was called for charging, and later, Leo missed another bonus.Skyelar Kessler got single free throws to drop on Eastside’s next two trips to extend the lead to five.
Leo’s Lillian Simcox ended a dry spell of more than six minutes, hitting a three from the key to make it 40-38 Blazers with 22 seconds to go.
Skyelar Kessler sank one more free throw with 13.9 seconds left to cap the scoring.
May was Leo’s only player in double figures with 15 points. Adams had seven points. Sydnee Kessler and Grace Kreischer had six points each for the Blazers.
Eastside hosts Angola Thursday. That game was moved back one day due to Eastside’s football team playing in the semi-state Friday.
Leo JV 37, Eastside 30
Kayla Adams had 11 points and Abby Bovie added 10 to lead Leo. Jayci Kitchen had 11 points and Lillian Cline added nine for Eastside.
Leo led 6-4 after a quarter and 19-17 at halftime before breaking the game open in the third.
