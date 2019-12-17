Prairie Heights 50, Eastside 37
Prairie Heights
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Bachelor g 2-3 0-1 5 4 2 0
Troyer g 2-4 0-0 5 1 2 0
Perkins g 5-9 5-5 20 3 0 0
Nott g 1-1 1-2 4 3 4 1
Malone c 7-10 1-1 15 16 3 0
Penick 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Culler 0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0
Schocke 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 17-28 8-13 50 27 11 1
Eastside
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Trevino g 7-9 0-0 18 7 1 0
Johnson g 1-10 0-0 2 2 1 0
Willard g 1-4 0-1 3 0 0 2
Pfefferkorn f 2-5 0-0 5 1 0 0
Fry f 1-6 1-2 4 3 1 0
Henderson 1-3 0-0 3 2 0 1
Miller 1-2 0-0 2 1 1 0
Gardner 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0
Northrup 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Moughler 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 14-40 1-3 37 17 4 3
P.Heights 17 8 14 11 — 50
Eastside 10 17 8 2 — 37
Three-point field goals — Prairie Heights 8-17 (Perkins 5-9, Nott 1-1, Bachelor 1-2, Troyer 1-3, Culler 0-1, Malone 0-1), Eastside 8-19 (Trevino 4-4, Pfefferkorn 1-2, Willard 1-2, Fry 1-3, Henderson 1-3, Johnson 0-5). Technical foul — Malone. Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Prairie Heights 12, Eastside 16. Turnovers — Prairie Heights 10, Eastside 3.
