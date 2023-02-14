FORT WAYNE — Survive and advance is the cliche. But the survive part is really hard when you get to the semi-state.
Wrestlers needed to get into the top four in their weight classes to qualify for the state finals. That means win your first match, then win again in the do-or-die “ticket round,” the round of eight.
Two area competitors went past that. Keegan Schlabach of Lakeland at 126 pounds and Braxton Miller of DeKalb at 145 won their weight classes Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum.
As a result, they’ll face fourth-place wrestlers from other semi-states in the first round at state Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Schlabach (44-1) met Garrett’s Hayden Brady (26-4), his longtime practice partner and Northeast Corner Conference rival, in the title match at 126. Both had pinned their opponents in the ticket round.
Miller (37-2) gave up only one point in both the semifinals and finals, where he took care of Jay County’s Cameron Clark 7-1. Miller has just one Indiana loss and has given up only one takedown in Indiana.
Brady’s runner-up finish led the rest of the area qualifiers. Carter Fielden of Garrett (32-8) defeated Linkin Carter of Eastside (35-9) in an all-freshmen third-place match at 120.
DeKalb’s Drew Waldon (34-2) took third at 113. Fremont senior Essiah Kamer (34-8) will end his career at the highest level of competition after placing third at 132. Brody Hagewood placed fourth for Prairie Heights at 132 and Brock Hagewood finished fourth at 138 for the Panthers.
Garrett led area teams in ninth place with 44 1/2 points. The other local regional champ, DeKalb, was 13th with 38 points. Rochester took the semi-state title with 77 points, two better than second-place Delta.
Schlabach scored the takedown in overtime for an 8-6 decision over Brady. The match was even at 2-2 entering the third period, which began with an escape and takedown for Schlabach. Brady scored a reversal with 44 seconds left and trailed 5-4.
Unable to turn Schlabach, Brady conceded an escape with 29 seconds left, then scored a tying takedown with 16 seconds to go, sending the two to extra time tied 6-6.
“We both go to the same club,” Schlabach said. “We wrestle three times a week in the summer. It’s always an interesting match. Most of the time it comes down to a takedown.
“I had a real good day. I’ve had to focus a lot on getting better on top. I had to work a few things out after sectional and losing in the final, getting the DQ. I had to bounce back. It was definitely worth it.”
Miller carted home a blue ribbon for the Barons but had a big red gash on his nose. The award announcements for the 145-pound class were delayed while Miller received help from trainers.
“My nose is in pain, but it’s good to come out with the win,” Miller said. “It’s a big thing. (Going to state) is something I’ve always wanted to and I’ve finally done it.”
Miller punched his ticket with a 9-2 decision over Aidan Elkins of New Haven, then won his closest match, edging Delta’s Kolten Rhonemus in the semifinals 3-1.
Waldon secured his trip to Indy with a 6-4 overtime win over New Haven’s Karrington Cooper in the ticket round. After a loss to unbeaten Jalen May of Kokomo in the semifinals, he rebounded for a 5-4 decision over Brayden Raber of Maconaquah in the third-place tilt.
Fremont’s Kamer pinned Gavin Cook of Adams Central in the first period in the ticket round to assure his trip to state.
“It’s a pretty nice way to end his career,” Fremont coach Travis Smoker said. “He tells me he can beat anyone any day. He’s one of the kids who can compete at any level and he had a great day of wrestling.”
Fielden avenged a loss to Carter in the NECC finals three weeks earlier. The two battled through two scoreless periods before Fielden scored a reversal with 47 seconds remaining for a 2-0 decision.
Garrett received an unwanted surprise as two-time state qualifier Chase Leech (37-2) was upset by Brant Beck of Rochester 6-4 in overtime in the ticket round at 160. Beck was awarded a disputed takedown at the edge of the circle to go ahead 4-3 in the third period. Leech’s escape with 45 seconds left forced overtime.
“We got two of them through,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “I feel really bad for the kids that don’t move on, particularly Chase Leech. He lost a heartbreaker.
“Carter Fielden wrestled really well for third. Hayden Brady wrestled well. A couple things didn’t go our way. I’m upset but I’m not upset about the effort we had. We’re moving two on and we got five in the ticket round.”
Sophomore Kameron Baker (28-10 at 106) and senior Hayden Williams (23-14) at 138 also fell short in the ticket round for the Railroaders.
Some young talent got some valuable experience for Eastside.
“We showed our youth today big time,” Eastside coach Doug Smoker said. “The key is getting down here and getting a taste of it. I’m really happy with the kids that got down here. They all battled. We move forward and get better.
“We still have one weekend for Linkin. Anything is possible. He comes in as a four and that’s tough. I’ve seen fours surprise people.”
Carter punched his ticket with a second-period pin of Angola senior Isaiah McCue (36-6) in the ticket round. Sophomore Lane Snyder (27-8 at 113) and freshman Ethan Fike (33-13 at 138) fell one win short of state for the Blazers.
Brody Hagewood pinned Jay County’s Ethan Reiley in the second period of their ticket-round match at 132. Brock Hagewood punched his ticket for the Panthers with a 9-7 overtime win over Robert Dinn of Western at 138.
Other area entrants who fell in the ticket round included East Noble sophomore Kealan Fuller (26-8 at 106), senior Mason Chase (30-9 at 120) and freshman James Hartleroad (32-12 at 285) of DeKalb, junior Taiden Chambers (33-8 at 138) and sophomore Teegan Clouse (39-11 at 145) of West Noble, Lakeland senior Brady Schiffli (34-9 at 145) and Prairie Heights senior Kaleb Lounsbury (34-5 at 152).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.