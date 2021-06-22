INDIANAPOLIS — Eastside fans made their presences known a few times throughout Monday’s Class 2A State Championship baseball game at Victory Field.
The Blazers fell to Providence 4-0, but the Eastside faithful was loud when it needed to be.
That wasn’t hard to do with the amount of fans that made the trip and scattered the stands on the first-base side.
“It looks like everybody’s come down. A lot of buses came down. A lot of folks came down to support the kids. It’s pretty great,” Eastside supporter Mike Nichter said.
The fans for Eastside were of all ages, including the grandmother of Blazers’ shortstop Colben Steury, Charyl Zeisloft, who worked at Eastside for 28 years.
“I’ve followed these kids for a long time,” Zeisloft, said.
She noticed the support for this year’s team and how strong it’s been after a year with no baseball.
“It’s unreal. It’s so exciting to see them all joined together, especially after the pandemic and everything. It’s just wonderful,” Zeisloft said.
The fans weren’t the only ones dressed in green and yellow either. There were players and coaches from other Northeast Corner Conference teams, including Garrett and Westview, that made the trip to Indianapolis in support of their conference foe.
The result on Monday wasn’t what the Blazer fans wanted, but it was an experience they won’t soon forget.
“Green came out didn’t they?” Eastside coach Aaron Willard said. “They had a lot of people here. It’s been a buzz in our community. They’re going to love us no matter what coming back. Everybody’s going to remember this forever.”
