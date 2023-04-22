KENDALLVILLE — A five-spot in the top of the first is always nice.
Just ask the Eastside softball team, which had the big inning early and steadily pulled away to a 12-1 win at East Noble Friday.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
“We squared it up pretty good tonight,” Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said. “The girls had a good approach at the plate and executed pretty well.
“This is one of our better hitting games of the year. Up and down the lineup we squared it up pretty well.”
The offensive output by the Blazers (13-0) was more than enough for Moyra McAtee, who held the Knights to five hits and struck out seven with no walks.
“Mo has had a good year for us so far,” Kitchen said. “We have two very good pitchers. They made us work a little, but Mo was very good and our defense was behind her.
“All around I was happy with our performance. It gives us good momentum going into our conference tournament next week.”
Eastside collected 15 hits for the day. Katie O’Brien was 3-for-4 and drove in four runs with a home run and a double. Grace McClain also went deep and was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Lilli Cline was 3-for-3 and scored four times.
Grace Kreischer and Victoria Roose had two hits apiece.
East Noble scored its lone run in the bottom of the first on a double by Sadie Helmkamp. McAtee then set down the next eight Knights in succession, five by strikeout, before Helmkamp delivered her second hit, a single to left leading off in the fourth.
The Blazers squelched any hope of an East Noble rally when left fielder Natalie Lower made a shoestring catch of Kylie Anderson’s liner, then threw to first to double off the runner.
Ten batters came to the plate in the big first inning for Eastside. With one down, Lilli Cline tripled and O’Brien doubled her home. McClain then parked one over the center-field fence to make it 3-0.
Kreischer’s single started it all over again. Kennedy Smyth singled and McAtee walked to load the bases. After Lower delivered a sacrifice fly, Roose singled in the fifth run of the inning.
