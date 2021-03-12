Several area high school bowlers will compete in the regional Saturday at Thunder Bowl in Fort Wayne.
Eastside defeated DeKalb for the boys sectional championship, while Central Noble topped DeKalb for the girls team title.
Seven boys and four girls from the area advanced to the regional in singles competition, with DeKalb claiming both individual titles. Skyler Plummer won for the boys and Hope Moring for the girls.
The top four boys teams and top 14 individuals will advance from the regional, while the top three girls teams and 10 best individuals will move on to the semi-state at Merrillville.
Eastside’s boys outscored DeKalb 2,452-2,328 in 12 Baker games, then put together back-to-back games of 257 to win the stepladder finals 514-353. DeKalb had games of 148 and 205.
“We bowled really well all night,” Eastside coach Brandon DePew said. “They take the top two teams, so we already knew we were going to regional. That was calming, and then to go for the title was icing on the cake. Those were two of the best games we’ve ever thrown.”
Central Noble’s girls had games of 172 and 136 to score 308 to 294 for DeKalb in the team final. The Barons had games of 161 and 133. DeKalb had the best Baker games score at 1,903, followed by Central Noble at 1,591. The Cougars include Alexus Weeks, Audrey Whitaker, Jersey Whitaker, Jazlyn Boyd, McKenzie Tracy and Kelsee Lutz.
Two Barons faced off for the boys singles title, with Skyler Plummer defeating top seed Kyle Toyias for the title. Toyias’ score of 727 was best out of the Baker games, with Plummer seeded second after scoring 658.
Fourth-seeded Dominic Weicht of Eastside defeated teammate Austin Wilson to begin the stepladder finals before losing to Plummer for the right to meet Toyias.
Moring was the No. 2 seed going into the stepladder for the girls after scoring 541, and defeated the top seed, Jessica Willavize of East Noble, who had 586 in the Baker games.
The fourth seed, East Noble’s Jalyn Baxter, defeated DeKalb’s Elizabeth Jones to start the finals, but then lost to Moring, who earned the right to battle Villavize.
All of the finalists made it to regional. Eastside’s Brian Miller, DeKalb’s Ty Bell and East Noble’s Ethan Pfieffer will join the boys sectional finalists at the regional.
