FORT WAYNE — Eastside’s boys defeated DeKalb in the championship stepladder match to take the Fort Wayne regional bowling title Saturday at Pro Bowl West.
The DeKalb girls, meanwhile, lost in the championship match to Elkhart Memorial.
The Blazer boys, plus both DeKalb teams, advanced to the semi-state tournament to be held this Saturday at Chippewa Bowl in South Bend.
DeKalb’s Skyler Plummer was third in the boys individual competition. He’ll move on to the semi-state along with Eastside’s Dominic Weicht, who finished sixth.
Angola’s Jaden Howard led area girls individual competitors with her second-place finish. She’ll be joined in South Bend by Garrett’s Madison Flaugh, who took fifth, and East Noble’s Jessica Willavize, who placed eighth.
DeKalb’s boys were the top seed for the stepladder competition after scoring 2,279 in the 12 Baker games, with Eastside second at 2,274.
Eastside first won 362-345 over Bluffton, then defeated the sectional champion Barons 396-297 for the title.
DeKalb’s girls, also sectional champions, were the second seed after the Baker games with 1,826 pins. Memorial was No. 1 at 1,942.
DeKalb edged third-seeded Woodlan 273-269 to earn a shot at Memorial for the title, but the Chargers prevailed 342-245.
Plummer qualified No. 2 in the boys singles competition with 638. Eventual champion Tyler Haney of Huntington North had 644.
Plummer lost in stepladder play to Skylar Duerksen of NorthWood 178-170 to finish third. Weicht bowled a score of 597 for Eastside.
Howard qualified No. 2 for the Angola girls in the singles portion with a score of 571. Katie Fraser of Elkhart Central bowled 589 for first.
In the stepladder round, Howard was defeated by eventual champion Cheyenne Cottrell of Huntington North 198-159.
Flaugh bowled 531 and Villavize 523 in qualifying for semi-state.
