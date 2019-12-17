BUTLER — Some defensive doldrums and a bit of a three-happy offense at times didn’t stop Eastside’s girls basketball team from taking charge in a 55-32 Northeast Corner Conference win over Churubusco at Butler Wednesday.
The defensive intensity picked up in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter where the Blazers outscored the Eagles 12-0 over a four-minute stretch.
Eastside improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the NECC. Churubusco is 4-5 in all games and 1-2 in conference play.
Churubusco got 12 points from Audrey Huelsenbeck and nine from Molly Geiger.
Eastside had three players in double figures. Sullivan Kessler had 12, Allyson King scored 11 and Skyelar Kessler had 10.
“I thought we started the first half a little sluggish on the defensive end. The intensity wasn’t where it had been,” said Eastside coach Mike Lortie.
“I give credit to Churubusco. Those girls played hard,” he said. “I showed our girls on film how hard Churubusco plays. They did a really nice job of executing against us in the first half.
“The second half, we just made plays.”
The hosts led 13-9 after a quarter, but Huelsenbeck scored twice early in the second, including on a backdoor cut with 6 minutes, 12 seconds left.
Eastside’s Paige Graber sank a 15-footer and Skyelar Kessler added a rebound score for a 19-13 lead midway through the second.
Churubusco’s Mariah Hosted hit a free throw and Geiger nailed a three to cut it to two. Skyelar Kessler answered with a three, Haleigh Liberty hit two free throws and Jaiden Baker banked in a jumper before the half ended to give Eastside a 26-19 lead at the break.
Neither team scored through nearly three minutes of the third. Sullivan Kessler drove the lane and scored with 5:15 left in the quarter, and a three by Baker gave Eastside a 33-23 lead with three minutes left.
Myah Bear drained a three from the top of the key for Churubusco with 50 seconds left, but Eastside got a 10-footer from Taylor Richards. With time running out, Sullivan Kessler nailed a long three from downtown Moore to extend the lead to 38-29 with eight minutes to play.
The Eagles didn’t get on the board until a rebound score from Brelle Shearer with 3:32 remaining in the game. By that point, Churubusco was looking at a 50-31 deficit.
“We had a couple of stretches where we got a little three-happy, but I want our girls to be confident in their shots,” Lortie said. “We just have to sometimes learn when it’s a good one and when it’s a bad one.
“I like their confidence and I like their aggressiveness. We’re just going to keep going and keep getting better.”
Eastside JV 56, Churubusco 8
Eastside’s reserve team led 21-4 after the first quarter and 41-6 after three quarters.
McKenna Hoffelder led the reserve Blazers with 12 points. Cadence Gardner, Grace Kreischer and Whittney Pfefferkorn all had eight points.
Brittney Geiger scored six points for Eastside. Mataya Bireley and Kaylie Hertig had four points each. Ava Paddock and Cayla Whitman scored three each.
