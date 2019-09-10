West Noble 38,
Eastside 19
West Noble 12 7 6 13 — 38
Eastside 7 0 12 0 — 19
First Quarter
WN — Gross 16 pass from Mawhorter (kick blocked), 5:31.
ES — Burns 8 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), :46.0.
WN — B.Pruitt 44 run (pass failed), :24.1.
Second Quarter
WN — Gross 3 run (Wolheter kick), 11:24.
Third Quarter
WN — Slone 33 pass from Mawhorter (pass failed), 9:41.
ES — L.Davis 42 run (pass failed), 8:38.
ES — Bredemeyer 17 pass from L.Davis (kick failed), 4:37.
Fourth Quarter
WN — B.Pruitt 27 run (run failed), 10:05.
WN — Gross 96 interception return (Wolheter kick), 3:46.
TEAM STATISTICS ES WN
First downs 21 18
Rushes-yards 30-162 39-241
Passing yards 233 158
Passing (C-A-I) 15-28-1 5-6-0
Total yards 395 399
Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0
Punts-Avg. 3-49 5-40.8
Penalties-yards 6-45 4-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Eastside: L.Davis 12-57, 1 td; Farnsworth 8-51; Holman 8-47; Burns 2-7. West Noble: B.Pruitt 23-161, 2 tds; Gross 10-92, 1 td; Taylor 3-(-1); Mawhorter 3-(-11).
PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 15-28, 233 yards, 2 tds, 1 int. West Noble: Mawhorter 5-6, 158 yards, 1 td.
RECEIVING — Eastside: Bredemeyer 4-78, 1 td; Burns 4-78; W.Miller 6-66; Farnsworth 1-11. West Noble: Slone 3-112, 1 td; Gross 3-46, 1 td.
MISSED FG — Wolheter (WN) 31 yards.
