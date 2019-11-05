BUTLER — Fifteen members of Eastside’s varsity football team received honors from the Northeast Corner Conference recently.
As a reward for leading the Blazers to the NECC Small Division title, 11 players were named to the All-NECC Small Division team. Four others players received honorable mention. Voting was conducted by conference coaches.
Senior offensive linemen Troy Kessler and Chase Leeper were repeat All-NECC first-team members. Junior linebacker Lane Cleckner and junior defensive back Lane Burns were also repeat first-team selections.
Sophomore quarterback Laban Davis, senior running back Ethan Farnsworth, sophomore wide receiver Dylan Bredemeyer and junior wide receiver Wade Miller were first-time picks on offense along with junior kicker Jaiden Baker.
On defense, junior lineman Hayden Gardner and senior linebacker Carson Evers were first-time All-NECC selections.
Senior Mike Geiger, junior Phoenix Smyth and sophomores Matt Jacobs and Isaiah Fuentes received honorable mention.
Through 10 games, not including Friday’s win over Bishop Luers, Davis completed 85 of 140 pass attempts for 1,250 total yards and 15 touchdowns.
Davis has been an effective runner, gaining 554 yards on the ground with six scores. Through 10 games, Farnsworth had 375 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
Miller leads the team with 27 receptions for 397 yards and six touchdowns. Bredemeyer has caught 23 passes for 298 yards and two scores.
Kessler and Leeper anchor Eastside’s offensive line and help the offense get a strong push.
Burns, who has 420 yards receiving, has 57 total tackles, including 36 solo tackles. He has picked off a team-best six passes.
Cleckner has a team-leading six quarterback sacks among his 70 total tackles. Of those, he has made 45 solo tackles.
Evers has recovered two fumbles to go with a team-leading 80 total tackles, including 50 solo tackles.
Gardner has 22 total tackles, with two sacks.
Through 10 games, first-year kicker Baker made 37 of 38 extra-point kicks.
Churubusco had seven All-NECC first-team picks with one more receiving honorable mention.
Central Noble had three All-NECC first-team selections. Prairie Heights had three players picked to the first team. Fremont had two All-NECC picks, with seven receiving honorable mention.
Big Division champion West Noble had nine players earn All-NECC honors and one player received honorable mention. Angola put six players on the All-NECC team. Garrett had six All-NECC picks, with three receiving honorable mention.
Lakeland had four first-team picks with three more receiving honorable mention. Fairfield had three first-team selections and three more receiving honorable mention.
All-NECC Football Team
Small School Division
Offense
Quarterback: Laban Davis, Eastside. Running backs: Jake Fulk, Churubusco and Ethan Farnsworth, Eastside. Wide receiver/tight ends: Dylan Bredemeyer and Wade Miller, Eastside and Ethan Hoover, Prairie Heights. Offensive linemen: Brenton Whiteacre, Central Noble; Dustin Barkley, Churubusco; Chase Leeper and Troy Kessler, Eastside and Jon Armstrong, Fremont. Kicker: Jaiden Baker, Eastside. At-Large Offense: Kameron Colclasure, Fremont.
Defense
Defensive linemen: Hunter Bianski and Reese Wicker, Churubusco; Hayden Gardner, Eastside and Isaac Tarney, Prairie Heights. Linebackers: Austin McCullough, Central Noble; Case Lemper, Churubusco and Lane Cleckner and Carson Evers, Eastside. Defensive backs: Gage Kelly and Sam Wood, Churubusco and Lane Burns, Eastside. Punter: Sawyer Yoder, Central Noble. At-Large Defense: Sam Levitz, Prairie Heights.
Honorable Mention
Churubusco: Blake Trostel.
Eastside: Isaiah Fuentes, Mike Geiger, Matt Jacobs and Phoenix Smyth.
Fremont: Logan Brace, Drew Brosey, R.J. Dilbone, Carson Flynn, Karson Meeks, Dylan Parsons and Jaden Zuccolotto.
Big School Division
Offense
Quarterback: Kyle Mawhorter, West Noble. Running backs: Antonio Luevanos, Angola and Brandon Pruitt, West Noble. Wide receiver/tight ends: Gage King, Angola; Nolin Sharick, Fairfield and Josh Gross, West Noble. Offensive linemen: Ross Holman, Angola; Peyton Hendrix, Fairfield; Cole Bergman and Jaren Berning, Garrett and Lucas Baker and Logan Sumowski, West Noble. Kicker: Zak Klopfenstein, Garrett. At-Large Offense: Colton Isaacs, Lakeland.
Defense
Defensive linemen: Kyle Trick, Angola; Nolan Hathaway, Garrett; Lincoln Ott, Lakeland and Jeramyah James and Braxton Pruitt, West Noble. Linebackers: Chase Souilliere, Angola; Carson Abramson, Fairfield; Clayton Fielden, Garrett and Raven Slone, West Noble. Defensive backs: Ryan Brandt, Angola; Kenny Walker, Lakeland and Kyler Brown, West Noble. Punter: Jaron Fry, Lakeland. At-Large Defense: Seth VanWagner, Garrett.
Honorable mention
Fairfield: Colton Fisher, Cory Lants and John Ortiz.
Garrett: Mateo Fuentes, Ethan Harter and Kraig Smith.
Lakeland: Miguel Delapaz, Nathan Grossman and Camryn Holbrook.
West Noble: Rocky Slone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.