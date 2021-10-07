FREMONT — Four Fremont seniors went out in a big way Thursday, playing key roles in the team’s 25-23, 25-11, 25-8 sweep over Eastside in the final regular-season match for both schools.
It was the final home match for Summer Asher, Nicole Palmer, Jada Rhonehouse and Kayln Schlottman.
Rhonehouse had 12 kills and Schlottman added nine to lead the Eagle offense. Schlottman served four aces and Asher added three.
Underclassmen were big factors as well.
Sophomore Paige Baker had six kills and three blocks. Freshman Claire Foulk had 24 assists. Sophomore Andrea Barry had 14 digs and freshman Delaney Bock added 10.
“This is the team we have been expecting the entire season,” Fremont coach Hunter Gaerte-Thomas said afterwards. “We came out playing tonight how we have known we can play the entire time.
“We had really high expectations for them this year. Tonight came together perfectly,” she said. “This is definitely our best game of the season.
“Our goal this entire season was to peak at the end of the season. It makes me very hopeful for sectionals.”
The Blazers got five kills from Mataya Bireley and four each from Allison Hoffelder, Skyelar Kessler and Haley Wies.
The highly competitive first set was tied 12 times, the last coming at 23-all on a Bireley kill for Eastside.
A Schlottman kill put Fremont in front, and the Eagles won it when Eastside was called for net interference.
Kills by Schlottman, Rhonehouse, Baker and junior Jenny Martin propelled Fremont to a 9-3 lead in the second set. The lead reached 14-6 when the Blazers tipped a ball into the net.
Eastside had some momentum on tips by Skyelar Kessler and Haley Wies, but kills by Schlottman and Rhonehouse extended the Eagles lead to 17-9. Aces by Bock and Schlottman made it 23-11.
A delay in ruling whether a spike by Bock was in or out of play resulted in a yellow card against Eastside coach Kent Mitchell.
When it was eventually called in, making it 24-11 Fremont, the Blazer coach vehemently protested.
After the match, he explained his frustration. “That was a terrible call. The guy was not on the line; he wasn’t in the position he was supposed to be in,” Mitchell said of the line judge. “Then he makes a face at me and laughs? I’ve got a big problem with that.”
It was a tough performance for the Blazers.
“What gets this team riled up to play? Who are they excited to play?” Mitchell asked rhetorically. “When this team’s on, we’re pretty good.
“I’ve been the rah-rah coach, I’ve been the sit-down coach,” he said. “It doesn’t mean they’re quitters. They’re great kids. … It is what it is.”
An ace by Schlottman put Fremont in front, 6-4, in the third set. Barry added one of her own for a 17-8 lead. The match ended on an Eastside net tip.
