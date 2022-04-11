BUTLER — Eastside’s baseball and softball teams split a pair of non-conference games at Butler Monday.
The softball team improved to 2-0 with an 18-0 shutout win over Fort Wayne North Side. The baseball team fell to 3-2 with a 9-3 loss to Leo.
Both teams open Northeast Corner Conference play today with home games against Angola.
Eastside 18, North Side 0
Eastside crushed 15 hits and pitcher Josie Richman tossed a five-inning one-hit shutout.
Richman struck out five and walked three. The only hit she allowed was a lead-off single in the fifth inning by the Legends’ Sabrina Wanzer. Two North Side batters reached on errors.
The Blazers scored single runs in the first and fourth innings. They exploded for nine runs in the second and seven more in the third.
The game was called after 4 1/2 innings by virtue of the 10-run rule.
Richman helped her cause with a double, driving in two runs. Mataya Bireley had two hits, including a home run. She drove in three runs and scored twice.
Jayci Kitchen had four singles, scored three times and drove in two. Kennedy Smyth collected three singles and drove in a pair.
Leo 9, Eastside 3
The visiting Lions never trailed, leading 2-0 after two innings, 3-1 after the third, 4-2 after the fourth and 6-3 after the fifth. They put it out of reach with three runs in the sixth.
The Lions put together 12 hits. Kyle Decker collected three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Donavin Massing and Gunnar Stuckey had two hits each for Leo.
Massing pitched the first five innings, giving up four hits, striking out five and walking two.
Owen Willard had two singles and scored two runs for Eastside. Jack Buchanan, Carsen Jacobs, Ryder Reed and Nick Snyder also had hits for the Blazers. Snyder picked up a run for the hosts.
Caeden Moughler pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs, including three earned. He gave up five hits, struck out one and walked two.
Snyder, Laithyn Cook and Loden Johnson also pitched for Eastside.
