WATERLOO — No one is saying Izaiah Steury is getting to be old stuff.
The Angola frontrunner was his usual self at DeKalb’s Baron Classic Saturday, cruising to victory in 15:55, 42 seconds ahead of the nearest competition.
Angola’s usual second runner, freshman Sam Yarnell, may have provided the most amazing story, however. Yarnell lost a shoe 200 meters into the race and dropped to the back of the field as he had to stop and put it on. He still fought his way back to a 29th-place finish.
“He was smart enough to put his shoe back on, and he moved all the way back to 29th,” Angola coach Brad Peterson said. “I couldn’t be prouder of a kid than Sam Yarnell, to have the wherewithal to put his shoe back on and then slowly but surely go get everybody.
“Izaiah was amazing as always. He kind of held back the first mile to help his teammates along. He did a good job of that and then he took off.”
The girls race wasn’t about star power. East Noble put five runners in the first 17, and had all seven of its runners finish in the top 31 to capture the team title with a score of 51. Huntington North had 67, one point better than third-place Fort Wayne South Side.
“We got six trophies, so we had six in the top 20,” said East Noble coach Mark Liepe, standing over a box of shiny new hardware. “I’d say we did pretty darn good. They’ve run well as a group. We knew it was an outside shot. We ran real solid. I couldn’t be happier about winning.
“I can’t say there was one person specifically who stands out. They just hang out together and run together, and they did the same thing today. No superstars, just a lot of good-natured, hard-working girls.”
Mariah Maley ran a personal-best 20:14 to lead the Knights in fifth place.
“It was tight in the woods,” she said. “You always kept looking for the person ahead of you to catch them. The first mile we went out kind of fast, and you had to hold on from there.
“I don’t think I’ve been part of the team when we’ve won. I’ve always been JV when we won it. It’s pretty cool.”
Host DeKalb was without frontrunner Lydia Bennett and did not field a full lineup. The Barons still snagged two of the top 10 spots, with Riley Winebrenner (20:10) fourth and Abby DeTray (20:53) ninth.
The Baron boys were missing top runner Braeden McIntire, who was taking the SAT, and finished seventh as a team. Freshman Matthias Hefty (16th, 17:34) led the Barons. Hefty edged Eastside individual competitor Konner Lower (17th, 17:38).
“Riley Winebrenner’s a senior who ran really well in her last home meet,” DeKalb coach Josh Maple said. “Our top boy was a freshman who ran really well. I was really happy with the performance of the runners who were able to run today.”
Angola led area boys squads in fourth place with 101 points. Huntington North was the champion with 66 to 78 for Columbia City and 84 for Snider.
Senior Alex Kincannon ran No. 2 for the Hornets, finishing in 19th in 17:43.
“We ran good, not great. We thought we had a chance to win,” Peterson said. “We needed to get five in the top 20, and we got five in the top 30. That’s not good enough to beat (good teams).”
East Noble was missing two of its top four due to the SAT, and was eighth in the team standings with 231. Drew Sillaway was 15th in 17:30 to lead the team.
“We knew our team score wouldn’t be good,” Liepe said. “Out of the six guys who ran, we had four personal bests. They might not look as good on paper, but they’re the same (as the girls), hard-working and good attitudes.
“Some of them are JV runners who have worked their tails off to come up. This is all new for them, and they’re going to have some ups and downs.”
Lakewood Park Christian was 10th in the boys’ standings with 260 points. Cobin Moriarity was 24th in 17:54 to lead the Panthers, one spot in front of DeKalb’s No. 2 man, Landon Knowles (17:57).
Plenty of blue-shirted Knights paraded to the chute in the girls’ race, and it didn’t take long to see them all.
Following Maley were Rachel Becker (11th, 21:07), Anna Becker (12th, 21:14), Erin Weng (15th, 21:21), Cady Smith (17th, 21:39), Julianna Crow (20th, 22:02) and Rachel Weng (23:00).
Angola took sixth in the team standings with 138 points and had a strong effort up front from Gracynn Hinkley, who was seventh in 20:27.
Chloe Buss (46th, 24:02) led Eastside, and was one place in front of Lakewood Park’s Samantha Hartz (47th, 24:09).
Full results of the meet can be viewed at crossroadstiming.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.