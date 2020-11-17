LEO — Visiting Eastside outscored Leo 11-5 in overtime to pull out a 43-37 win Tuesday.
Senior Sullivan Kessler scored seven of her team-leading 14 points in the extra session. Her fast break score on a baseball pass from sophomore teammate Grace Kreischer staked Eastside (3-1) to a 42-35 lead with 27.2 seconds left in the extra session.
Kreischer finished with 13 points, including a pair of three-pointers for the Blazers.
The pair also factored in the final regulation sequence that sent the game into overtime.
Eastside led the entire game until a free throw by sophomore Haylee Schutt gave Leo a 32-31 lead with 48.7 seconds left in regulation.
The Blazers ran down the clock, trying to get a layup or draw a foul. Good defense by the Lions prevented a layup, and Kessler’s jumper from the right baseline was off the mark.
Kreischer grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with 0.4 seconds left. She sank the first free throw, but missed the second.
Eastside won the tip to start overtime, but the Blazers and Lions missed shots on their opening possessions.
Skyelar Kessler banked in a three from the left wing with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left in the extra period for a 35-32 lead.
After a Leo miss, Sullivan Kessler scored from the lane. Following a Lion turnover, Sullivan Kessler sank a pair of free throws to extend Eastside’s lead to seven. A single free throw by Skyelar Kessler made it an eight-point cushion.
Leo got as close as five when Katharine Scrogham made the first of two free throws, grabbed the rebound of her missed second attempt, and fed teammate Lilian Simcox for a bucket with 29 seconds to play.
Eastside led 20-8 when Sullivan Kessler hit a three from the left wing with 3:17 left in the second quarter to cap an 9-0 run. Kreischer’s rebound score in the final minute of the third gave the hosts a 29-22 lead.
The Blazers wouldn’t score until Allyson King’s bucket in the paint with 4:19 left in regulation. Schott tied it with an inside score with 2:42 to play.
Sophomore Leah May led Leo (2-4) with 11 points. Scrogham had seven points. Schott and Gabriella Adams had six points each.
King and Skyelar Kessler picked up six each for Eastside, and Mataya Bireley added four.
Eastside visits Angola Friday.
Eastside 30, Leo JV 16
Eastside’s reserve team led 7-1 after a quarter and 16-6 at halftime.
Brittney Geiger picked up 11 points to lead the reserve Blazers. Kaylie Hertig had nine points and Jayci Kitchen finished with seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.