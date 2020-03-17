BUTLER — Eastside juniors Sullivan Kessler and Allyson King received recognition with the All-Northeast Corner Conference basketball team recently.
Kessler was selected to the All-NECC First Team. King received honorable mention.
Kessler led the Blazers with 267 points for an average of 11.6 points per game. King scored 177 points for an average of 7.7 points per contest.
Kessler led Eastside with 62 assists. She was second on the team with 84 total rebounds and was third on the team with 38 steals.
King was the Blazers’ top rebounder with 138 total rebounds for an average of six per contest.
Class 3A sectional champion Garrett put three players on the All-NECC team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
Freshman Bailey Kelham and sophomores Nataley Armstrong and Morgan Ostrowski all were selected for the Railroaders.
Angola joined Garrett with three players on the first team. Fairfield had two first-team selections.
All-NECC Girls Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Angola — Hanna Knoll, Kayla Fenstermaker, Lauren Leach. Central Noble — Bridgette Gray. Eastside — Sullivan Kessler. Fairfield — Kara Kitson, Brea Garber. Fremont — Jada Rhonehouse. Garrett — Bailey Kelham, Nataley Armstrong, Morgan Ostrowski. Lakeland — Bailey Hartsough. Prairie Heights — Alexis German. West Noble — Lilly Mast. Westview — Gloria Miller.
HONORABLE MENTION
Angola — Ally Lorntz. Central Noble — Lydia Andrews. Churubusco —Mariah Hosted. Eastside — Allyson King. Lakeland — Beth Stroop. Priairie Heights — Kennedy Kugler. West Noble — Jazmyn Smith.
