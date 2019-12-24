Hicksville 53, Eastside 35
Hicksville 14 15 10 14 — 53
Eastside 8 14 7 8 — 35
Hicksville
Myers 1 2 0-0 8, J.Miller 0 0 1-2 1, Tunis 2 1 1-2 8, Turnbull 5 3 4-4 23, Bergman 4 0 1-2 9, Balser 0 0 0-0 0, Slattery 2 0 0-0 4, Baird 0 0 0-0 0, Hootman 0 0 0-0 0, Betz 0 0 0-0 0, Klima 0 0 0-0 0.
Totals 14 6 7-10 53.
Eastside
Trevino 2 1 3-6 10, Johnson 3 0 0-1 6, Willard 1 1 2-2 7, Pfefferkorn 1 0 0-0 2, Fry 1 0 0-0 2, Henderson 0 2 0-0 6, W.Miller 0 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 0 0-0 0, Brewer 0 0 0-0 0, Moughler 1 0 0-0 2.
Totals 9 4 5-9 35.
Three-point shooting — Hicksville 6 (Turnbull 3, Myers 2, Tunis), Eastside 4 (Henderson 2, Trevino, Willard). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Hicksville 12, Eastside 8.
