BUTLER — Eastside’s girls basketball team had been doing a lot of things right in compiling a six-game winning streak.
Saturday, they ran into a team that was doing things equally well. In that case, something has to give, and it was the Blazers’ win streak in a 52-41 loss to Lakeland.
Bailey Hartsough and Peyton Hartsough combined for 26 points to lead the Lakers. Bailey Hartsough had 14 points, including 10-of-14 at the free throw line. Peyton Hartsough finished with 12 points.
After a six-game losing streak earlier this season, the Lakers (7-7 overall, 3-3 in the NECC), have won six of their last seven.
Eastside (10-2 overall, 4-2 in the NECC) got 14 points from Sullivan Kessler and 12 from MacKensie Rieke.
The game was close through three quarters. It was tied after each of the first two stops. Lakeland led 36-34 with eight minutes to go.
In the fourth, Peyton Hartsough got a rebound basket, then added two free throws for a 40-34 lead.
Following an Eastside miss, Bailey Hartsough made 1-of-2 free throws before the Blazers got on the board on Allyson King’s rebound score.
With 3 minutes, 33 seconds left, Keirstin Roose made two free throws. Before the ball was put in play, Eastside coach Mike Lortie was issued a technical foul, and Beth Stroop sank two more free throws to extend Lakeland’s lead to 47-37.
Until the fourth quarter, neither team led by more than five points.
Both teams return to action Saturday, Dec. 28. Lakeland plays at Westview. Eastside is in the South Adams tournament.
Lakeland JV 48, Eastside 40
Brooklynn Olinger paced Lakeland with 20 points. Grace Kreischer and Kaylie Hertig scored eight points each to lead Eastside.
It was the first loss by a Blazer reserve girls team in more than a calendar year.
McKenna Hoffelder had seven points and Cadence Gardner added six.
Mataya Bireley had four points, Brittney Geiger had three and Whittney Pfefferkorn and Cayla Whitman had two each.
