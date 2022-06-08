BUTLER — The names Kiersten Emenhiser, Kayla (Muncy) Ordway and Lauren (Ward) Dove were fixtures on Eastside’s softball teams during an eight-year span from 2002-2009.
During that time, those Blazer teams won 192 games — an average of 24 per season. Now, that trio is part of the coaching staff with first-year coach Brennen Kitchen.
No doubt about it; they still bleed green and they’ve been able to share with the players their experiences while being part of a new chapter in softball history.
“I love the game of softball,” Ordway said. “I love Eastside’s traditions and I love everything about it. I love teaching and coaching girls and sharing with them my experiences.
“When you get older, you never stop bleeding green and gold,” she said. “Coming back to coach, I can relive the traditions of Eastside and I’m still part of it. Even though I’ve been away for 13-14 years, it’s been fun coming back and coaching all of the girls and experiencing all of the things they get to experience.
“Riding in the fire truck and going through the town, we never got to do that,” she said. “Getting to experience that with them is something I never got to experience, it’s been a lot of fun.”
Today, Ordway works as a surgical technician at Community Memorial Hospital in nearby Hicksville, Ohio, a profession she has continued for 10 years.
“I think me and Kiersten bring a lot of fun. We like to joke around, but we know when to be serious,” she said. Emenhiser and Ordway coached Eastside’s reserve team this season.
“It’s really a cool experience,” Ordway continued. “Seeing how hard they’ve worked and starting from day one of practice in January to now we’re in June and we’re going to the state game, it’s really cool to see how all the girls have improved and how they’ve matured.
“I’ve really enjoyed coaching and seeing everybody come together as a team,” she said. “It’s just been fun to watch them. I’ve really enjoyed every moment of this.”
It was only natural for Dove — who still holds or shares many of Eastside’s pitching records — to join the program and work with the team’s pitchers.
“In years past, I had been real busy with my family, so it wasn’t a good time to help,” she said. “I knew Brennen was a great coach and I knew I would enjoy coaching with him so I agreed I would come help work with the pitchers.”
Dove explained she tries to help the pitchers improve their existing pitches, learn new ones and have mental toughness in the circle.
“It’s something that’s hard to teach and it’s something that Brennen talks about too,” she said.
Away from the field, Dove, a mother of three boys, works at Parkview Hospital, where she is a supervisor in the patient accounting department.
As a coach she talks with the current players about the different fields and teams the Blazers faced in her era. A popular attraction has been her collection of game balls from sectionals and various tournaments.
“They thought that was neat I had those. A couple of the girls said, ‘Hey, that was the year I was born,’ Dove said. “I’m like, ‘Oh no! I’m not that old.’
“It’s been also been fun sharing with Kiersten and Kayla. We’ve all been coached by (Aaron) Willard, so we like to follow his traditions and the Eastside tradition. We just want to keep it going.”
Emenhiser didn’t hesitate when Kitchen — who is principal at Riverdale Elementary School where she teaches second grade students — approached her about joining the program as an assistant coach. Emenhiser is also pursuing her master’s degree in administration.
“I have been bleeding green and gold my entire life,” she said. “I made so many memories with players, with coaches, and I knew this was something I wanted to do, to come back to softball. I just never found the right time.
“When Mr. Kitchen approached me about a position opening, I knew it was the right time to get into it.”
As a coach, Emenhiser wants to bring the same love she had as a player to a new generation of Blazers.
“When I was in high school, softball was always my main sport. It was the one I always looked forward to,” she explained. “I was looking to bring that same joy that I had experienced in the softball program to these girls, to instill that love of softball in them.”
“I haven’t processed the fact that we’re playing for a state championship on Saturday,” Emenhiser said.
While she isn’t on the field or having to make plays, “the nerves don’t go away. I was as nervous in my sectional games as I was watching them play in the semi-state.
“One thing I told them was to just take a moment and look around. Look at your family members, your friends, your teammates because high school goes by really fast.
“You’re going to wake up one day wishing you had just one more opportunity to play a softball game with your teammates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.