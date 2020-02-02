HUNTERTOWN — Six Eastside wrestlers get to continue their seasons for at least another week following top 4 finishes in Saturday's Carroll Sectional.
Lane Burns (138 pounds), Kristopher Patrick (160), Treyven McKinley (170), Jackson Wicker (182), Dax Holman (195) and Keegan Miller (220) will return to Carroll High School this Saturday for the regional meet.
Burns, a junior, followed his Northeast Corner Conference championship last week by winning three matches to win the sectional championship Saturday.
Burns (24-5) started his day with a pin in 3 minutes, 14 seconds over Bishop Dwenger's Simon Garrett. He reached the finals with a 1:27 pin over Garrett's Brayden Baker. In the finals, he pinned Carroll's Ethan Fitch in 4:32.
Miller (29-8) faced Churubusco's unbeaten Reese Wicker (29-0) in the 220-pound final. Wicker was a 9-4 winner in the third bout this season between the two.
Miller reached the championship match with a quarter-final win when Carroll's Aiden Hunley was unable to continue. He was a 7-6 semi-final winner over Concordia's Chance Harris.
McKinley (30-7) pinned Concordia's Sam Hudson in 4:06 to place third in his weight class.
McKinley pinned Bishop Dwenger's Shane Delaney in 1:22 in his first match, but lost 6-4 in overtime to Columbia City's Alton Mullinax in the semi-finals. McKinley pinned Huntington North's Preston Burcham in 1:54 to reach the consolation final.
Wicker (23-12) pinned Bishop Dwenger's Austin Farris in 1:32 to finish third in his weight class.
Earlier, he pinned Columbia City's Gavin Hyser in 54 seconds. He lost to Garrett's Tyler Walden by 1:05 pin in the semi-finals. Wicker was a 2:50 winner over Huntington North's Jamie Blackstone to reach the consolation final.
Patrick (20-9) placed fourth in his weight class, losing to Garrett's Mason Custer 8-5 in the consolation final.
In his first match, Patrick pinned Huntington North's Julian Fletcher in 1:52. He lost by 19-8 major decision to Concordia's Matt Goeglein. In the consolation round, Patrick scored a 7-3 decision over Carroll's Donnie Hoffman to reach the final round.
Holman (8-15) placed fourth in his class, losing to Garrett's Seth VanWagner by 1:16 pin.
Holman lost his opening match to eventual champion Matt Lepper of Carroll. He came back with wins over Lukas Alderdice of Bishop Dwenger (11-0) and over Churubusco's Marcus DeBolt (who was injured in his semi-final match and couldn't continue).
Cody Collins (106) and Hunter Miller (285) placed sixth in their respective classes.
Garrett won its first-ever sectional championship with 208.5 points, ending Carroll's nine-year grip on the team title. The Chargers (192) were second, followed by Columbia City (171), Huntington North (135), Bishop Dwenger (132) and Eastside (114).
Concordia (94) was seventh, followed by Churubusco (91), Northrop (32) and Whitko (18).
