BUTLER — Not every shot Eastside took in the third quarter went in. It just seemed that way.
The Blazers, playing their first home game of the 2020-2021 season, dropped six bombs in a 24-point third quarter on Concordia Wednesday on the way to a 71-63 win.
Eastside (4-1) was 8-of-10 in the third, and extended a two-point halftime lead to 12 at one juncture.
Gabe Trevino led four Blazers in double figures with 22 points. Owen Willard had 14 while Santino Brewer and Hugh Henderson had 13 points each.
“Our balance and our unselfishness is just tremendous,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said. “Hugh comes out of halftime and he hits one right away. Gabe gets one going down that lane, and there’s no doubt in my mind, nine times out of 10 he’s probably shooting or scoring on that, but he kicks it out to Hugh and we get another one.
“What a great job by our guys. It’s a great way to go into Christmas, but we know we have a tough conference opponent coming in here Wednesday in West Noble who’s playing people great.”
Henderson led the three-point barrage, hitting four in the quarter, all from different spots on the floor. Trevino and Willard added bombs of their own.
Concordia (3-5), which also trailed by 12 points in the first quarter but managed to take the lead in the second, wasn’t finished however.
In the fourth, freshman Ajani Washington, who had 18 points, scored on his team’s first two possessions of the fourth, and senior David Speckhard, who finished with 22, nailed a pair of threes, including one with 3 minutes, 55 seconds left.
That cut the deficit to just five points, 62-57 as Eastside got a little rattled, turning the ball over on three straight possessions.
Brewer helped right the ship, turning a Cadet miss into a fast break score the other way.
Fouled on the play, he missed the free throw, but Trevino chased down the rebound, was fouled, and made 1-of-2 with 3:18 to go.
Trevino added two more single free throws before Washington hit a three with 50 seconds left. Willard made two tosses before Speckhard banked a three from the top of the key to make it a six-point game. Eastside added two more single free throws to close out the win.
Brewer scored twice on fast breaks and Willard hit two threes in the first as the Blazers jumped out to a 21-9 lead. Threes by Brandon Davis and Ed Mattox enabled Concordia to close to 23-17 by the end of the period.
The Cadets ran off 10 straight points in the second, capped by Speckhard’s three from the key, to take a 27-23 lead. Eastside took the lead for good when Hayden Gardner knocked down a three of his own in the final 20 seconds of the half.
“I’m a proud coach tonight. It was an ultimate team effort,” Abbott said. “Credit Concordia and coach (Phil) Brackmann. It was like their fourth game in five or six days.
“The roller-coaster of emotions this year has put on us; we were excited to play Lakeland and then we get disappointed” with a COVID-19 cancellation. “We called Edon, and we get disappointed” (again due to COVID.
“It’s a tremendous win for us, and it helps us going forward.”
Concordia 9th 43,
Eastside JV 33
Ben Bentz had 16 points and Sam Eggold added 11 as the Concordia freshmen team defeated Eastside’s reserve team. Concordia’s reserve team played in a tournament earlier in the day.
Kyle Yoder had 18 points for Eastside while Clayton Minnick added nine.
