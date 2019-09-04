INDIANAPOLIS — Eastside’s baseball and softball teams will switch sectional groupings beginning this spring.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association released new sectional groups for both sports Aug. 27. The assignments were approved by the IHSAA executive committee, based on recommendations of the realignment committee. The new groupings are effective for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.
Eastside’s baseball team has been assigned to Class 2A Sectional 36. That grouping includes Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, South Adams and Woodlan.
Since 2016, Eastside played in a sectional grouping that included Bremen, Central Noble, LaVille, Prairie Heights and Westview.
Likewise, Eastside’s softball team has been assigned to Class 2A Sectional 36. That group includes the same schools as the new baseball grouping, plus Bishop Luers of Fort Wayne.
The Blazers played in sectional groupings that included some or all of those schools from 2012 to 2015.
Since 2016, Eastside’s softball team has been in a grouping that included Bremen, Central Noble, Fremont, LaVille, Prairie Heights and Westview.
