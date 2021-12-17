LAGRANGE — Any basketball team will take a conference victory, especially when it comes on the road.
It wasn’t their best performance, but Eastside’s boys basketball team got the job done, defeating host Lakeland 61-39 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday at LaGrange.
Lakeland (1-6 overall, 0-3 in the NECC) led by two after a quarter and led 17-13 on junior Owen Troyer’s bucket with 6 minutes, 32 seconds left in the second.
Eastside (7-0 overall, 2-0 in the NECC) took the lead for good at 18-17 on a corner three from Santino Brewer and a score on a back cut by Owen Willard.
Brewer hit another three, this time from the left wing and Caeden Moughler added a jumper from the left baseline as Eastside increased its lead to 26-19.
After a Lakeland miss, Willard was fouled on a drive to the bucket, with his shot dancing around the rim and down with 19.2 seconds left. He completed the three-point play to give the Blazers a 10-point lead at the break.
“You’ve got to grind them on the road,” Eastside coach Ed Bentley said. “If you put on top of that, and I don’t mean this in an egotistical way, that we’re pretty good and people know we have the possibility of being really good, then you’re really getting everybody’s A-game.
“We definitely missed some assignments in the first half. We made some adjustments in the second half.”
Christian Troyer scored seven points of his 10 points in the first quarter and Ezekiel Wachtman, who led Lakeland with 15 points, got free in the paint late for a lead after one.
While they had difficulty at times getting shots to go down, the Blazers held the Lakers to just four points in the second and outscored the hosts 12-9 in the third.
Wachtman opened the third quarter scoring with a pair of free throws and Owen Troyer had a rebound score, but the Blazers got a three from Willard, a steal and bucket by Brewer and an inside score from Logan Fry to extend the margin to 38-25 midway through the third.
Eastside led by 14 with eight minutes to play.
Willard led all scorers with 23 points, including three three-pointers. Brewer finished with 15, including three bombs of his own. Fry and Gabe Trevino added seven points each.
“At certain points, I was frustrated but you look up and we have an 18, 19-point lead,” Bentley said. “If we did a couple of different things here or there, it’s even more than that.
“Every night for us is just a learning deal. We have to learn if our shot percentage isn’t where it usually is, we’ve got to learn how we manufacture points.”
Both teams return to action Tuesday. The Blazers make the trek across the border to face Edon, Ohio. Lakeland travels to Westview for another conference game.
Eastside JV 50,
Lakeland 44
Tied at 36 after three quarters, Eastside outscored Lakeland 14-8 in the final period.
Kyle Yoder led the reserve Blazers with 14 points. Loden Johnson had nine and Nolen Steury added seven. Justin Carlson had 25 points for Lakeland.
