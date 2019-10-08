Junior High
Football
Blazer teams beat Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Eastside’s seventh- and eighth-grade football teams defeated Prairie Heights Oct. 1. The seventh-grade Blazers were 12-0 winners over the Panthers. The eighth-grade Blazers were victorious 50-0.
Reserve Football
Blazers improve to 6-0
BUTLER — Eastside’s reserve football team was a 32-6 winner over Prairie Heights Sept. 30.\
The Blazers led 10-6 at halftime.
