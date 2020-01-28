BUTLER — Eastside baseball coach Aaron Willard has been named as District Coach of the Year by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Willard was recognized Jan. 17 at the IHSBCA awards banquet at the Sherathon at the Crossing in Indianapolis.
In four seasons at Eastside, Willard has compiled a 78-27 win-loss record.
“It honors our staff, our players and managers as much as it does me,” Willard said. “Collectively, we had a great year.
“We’ve got a good culture in the baseball program, as far as the kids wanting to learn and get better at baseball,” he said. “I’ve always been a guy that keeps trying to learn and make kids better. I enjoy that.”
This past season, the Blazers won 22 games and captured the Northeast Corner Conference regular-season championship. They were co-champions in 2016, Willard’s first season.
Eastside won the NECC tournament in 2017 and were back-to-back sectional champions in 2017 and 2018.
Prior to becoming head baseball coach, Willard guided the Eastside softball program for 23 seasons, compiling a win-loss record of 506 wins and 174 losses.
The Blazers captured the 1998 Class A state championship and advanced to the final four in Class A in 2001 and in Class 2A in 2004 and 2014. Eastside captured 13 sectional titles, six regional titles and a semi-state crown to go with 13 NECC regular-season and tournament championships.
