BUTLER — If not for seeing an innocent post card, Gabe Trevino might be talking about his future at a different college.
It was because of that post card that Trevino was wearing a maroon T-shirt bearing “Earlham Basketball” instead of another school’s name.
“Coming into college recruiting, I didn’t really look at Earlham at all,” Trevino admitted. He was more familiar with two of the Richmond-based school’s Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference rivals — Manchester and Defiance (Ohio) — and was leaning toward one or the other.
“I just saw Earlham on a little post card and it said, ‘Check out Earlham.’ I knew it was a really good school and it was even better that my coach (Eastside boys basketball coach Ed Bentley) knew their coach (Joe Scheuers).
“Really, Earlham came out of nowhere. It was the last college I looked at before making my decision,” the future Quaker said. “It really blew me by coming to the campus, meeting the coaches and the students there. It was a really good atmosphere.
“If it hadn’t been for that little post card, I probably wouldn’t be going there.”
Trevino is looking study nutrition as his course of study. “I was looking at a lot of things, like business and health, but I’m really looking into nutrition, maybe becoming a nutritionist or dietitian,” he explained. “I like to stay up with my health and I track my food.”
A four-year starter, Trevino became Eastside’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball this season, finishing his career with 1,128 points.
From talking with Earlham’s coaches, Trevino said they like to use multiple guards and use their speed. “One guard can take over this possession, another guard can do another,” he explained. “They’re offensively balanced, which I really like, and they emphasize defense pretty hard there like they do here at Eastside.”
For Trevino, gaining confidence in his game and his ability is the biggest lesson. “I want to win and play to my best and make the team win any way they can,” he said. “The biggest improvement I would say is my confidence.”
Former Eastside coach Ryan Abbott and Bentley both said the sky is the limit for Trevino.
“His love for basketball just stands out to me,” said Abbott, now boys basketball coach at Carroll. “When Gabe came to us as an eighth-grader, he just wanted to play and play and play. He’s just a gym rat that you can’t keep out of the gym.
“To do what he did in four years, there are things on his resume that you just can’t teach,” Abbott continued. “Earlham’s getting a great one.
“When I think of Gabe, I just think of his motor that he just goes and goes and just competes. That’s going to take him really far. Off the basketball floor, they’re getting a great kid with a bright future ahead of him.”
Before this season, Bentley had the unique situation of trying to stop Trevino and his teammates as an opposing coach. This year, it was finding more ways of getting the players to score.
“A lot of freshmen don’t know what it is to play hard at the collegiate level; (Gabe) knows what it is,” Bentley said. “He’s a very unique kid in the aspect that whatever he does means something to him.
“The amount of work he puts in means he just cares about what he does and the results of that — this year and the years past, he was a leader of that,” the Blazer coach said.
“I think he’s at the tip of the iceberg of what he can accomplish. At the next level, he’s going to where everybody, that’s what they love. When you get around like-minded people like that, you become better.”
