SYRACUSE — To find the origin of Angola’s gymnastics sectional championship, look back exactly one year.
That’s the day the Hornets were second to DeKalb by less than a tenth of a point and fell short of a repeat title, settling for second.
There was no settling at Wawasee Saturday. The Hornets had multiple gymnasts in the top six in all four events and won three of them, and had the all-around sectional champion in Ashtyn Evans as they returned to the top with their second sectional title in three years and the third in school history.
Angola scored 108.95 to turn back defending champion DeKalb, which was second at 103.8.
The heartbreak fell to East Noble, which scored a season-best 100.65, but was nosed out for third place and final team regional berth by Elkhart, which scored 100.875.
The top three teams and the top six finishers in each event and the all-around advanced to the regional at Huntington North next Saturday.
“We got the monkey off our back from last season,” Angola coach Misti Evans said. “To have an undefeated season and then do this shows how deep our team is. Everybody was able to stay mentally strong and confident when we needed them to.”
The Hornets and Barons will have familiar company at the regional. Despite the near-miss as a team, the Knights had Audrey Beiswanger tie for first in the floor, and Miah Hudson was fourth in the all-around.
Eastside individual competitor Brielle Carter, who competed along with the DeKalb team all season, took the final regional berth in the all-around by placing sixth.
Ashtyn Evans scored 37.5 to take the all-around title. She tied for first in the vault with teammate Audrey Wilkinson at 9.45, with Angola’s Emma Schoenerr third at 9.3 as the Hornets had a 1-2-3 sweep in the event.
Ashtyn Evans won the bars (9.6) and beam (9.3) by herself. Schoenerr was third in the all-around (35.75) and tied for first in the floor, and Wilkinson was fifth in the all-around (34.9). Haley Hilyard was second in the beam (9.2) to complete an Angola 1-2 finish.
“Two years ago when we won it, we didn’t even come in anticipating to win,” Coach Evans said. “Last year, we wanted to repeat and should have been strong enough to repeat, and to miss it by as little as we did (.075 to DeKalb) was heartbreaking.
“These girls, from one year ago today, have been putting in the time in the offseason. When we came in today, we were all just a little tight and antsy because of that.”
If that wasn’t enough reason, the Hornets had to greet the day by performing first on the balance beam, generally considered the worst position in which to start because the judging is thought to be more stringent.
“For them to start as the first team on beam, and perform like they did, I was very pleased with how they handled that,” Coach Evans said.
DeKalb’s Sarah Boyd was runner-up in the all-around at 35.95. She was runner-up to Ashtyn Evans in the bars (9.275) and placed fourth in the vault (9.2).
“She had a fall on beam which is uncharacteristic for her this year, but she still had it together,” DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said. “She had a good bar routine, her vaults were good and she had a very clean floor routine.”
Second place wasn’t as much fun as last year’s title, but Wolfe will have her team ready at Huntington.
“We just wanted to make it out of sectional,” she said. “We have things to work on this week. We didn’t have our best performance today but that gives us something to work toward this week for regional.”
Lauren Blythe had two fourth-place finishes for the Barons, in the beam (8.85) and the floor (8.95).
East Noble coach Tami Housholder would have loved to have her whole group at Huntington, but still had plenty to celebrate.
“It’s disappointing, but after all the adversity this year, I’m very, very pleased with how they’ve done,” she said. “We’ve had COVID, we’ve had injuries. I’m very proud of them all.”
Audrey Beiswanger tied for first in the floor at 9.175 with Schoenherr. Ashtyn Evans was third at 9.15.
“Audrey just came back. Her first meet back was Feb. 8, and today she wins floor. Amazing,” Housholder said.
Senior Miah Hudson extended her career another week with a 35.125 score in the all-around for fourth place. She finished fifth the vault (9.075) and bars (8.55).
“Miah had a great meet,” Housholder said. “This is when we want to peak. This is the best I’ve seen her work in a meet all season, and this is the time to do it.”
Carter scored a career-best 34.75 in the all-around to earn her trip to the regional. Her beam performance — 8.825 for fifth place — was also a personal best, and she was also fifth in the floor at 8.9.
“I was really excited. This is the best meet I’ve ever had,” Carter said. “I worked really hard on beam and floor. I was really excited about that.”
Wawasee Sectional
Team Scores
(Top three advance to regional) 1. Angola 108.95, 2. DeKalb 103.8, 3. Elkhart 100.875, 4. East Noble 100.65, 5. Plymouth 95.875, 6. Wawasee 94.45, 7. Lakeland 93.2, 8. Warsaw 87.725, 9. West Noble 74.15.
All-Around
(Top six advance to regional) 1. Evans (Ang) 37.5, 2. Boyd (DK) 35.95, 3. Schoenherr (Ang) 35.75, 4. Hudson (EN) 35.125, 5. Wilkinson (Ang) 34.9, 6. Carter (Eastside) 34.7, 8. Burton (DK) 34.1, 11. Beiswanger (EN) 33.175, 13. Blythe (DK) 32.85, 14. Byler (LL) 32.425, 16. Miller (DK) 31.625, 19. Schiffli (LL) 30.075, 21. Slone (LL) 29.675, 25. Huffman (LL) 28.55.
Vault
(Top six advance to regional 1. tie, Evans (Ang) and Wilkinson (Ang) 9.45, 3. Schoenherr (Ang) 9.3, 4. Boyd (DK) 9.2, 5. Hudson (EN) 9.075, 6. Hutchinson (Ply) 8.975, 7. tie, Burton (DK) and Byler (LL) 8.9, 9. Carter (Eastside) 8.8, 10. tie, Echartea (Elk), Roll (Elk) and Miller (DK) 8.75, 18. Schiffli (LL) 8.4, 20. tie, Ebright (Waw) and Huffman (LL) 8.25, 22. Beiswanger (EN) 8.225, 23. Slone (LL) 8.2, 25. Blythe (DK) 8.05, 26. Terry (EN) 8.025, 27. Davies (EN) 8.0, 28. Hutchins (Ang) 7.95, 29. Eash (WN) 7.925, 36. Villarreal (WN) 7.45, 37. Shoemaker (WN) 7.325.
Bars
(Top six advance to regional) 1. Evans (Ang) 9.6, 2. Boyd (DK) 9.275, 3. Echartea (Elk) 8.65, 4. Wilkinson (Ang) 8.6, 5. Hudson (EN) 8.55, 6. Schoenherr (Ang) 8.45, 7. Hilyard (Ang) 8.25, 8. Carter (Eastside) 8.225, 9. Burton (DK) 8.2, 15. Byler (LL) 7.55, 17. Schiffli (LL) 7.375, 18. Beiswanger (EN) 7.25, 19. Miller (DK) 7.2, 20. tie, Blythe (DK), Blackburn (EN) and Huffman (LL) 7.0, 32. Slone (LL) 6.025, 33. Villarreal (WN) 5.325, 34. Terry (EN) 5.325, 35. Boggs (WN) 4.675.
Beam
(Top six advance to regional) 1. Evans (Ang) 9.3, 2. Hilyard (Ang) 9.2, 3. Hutchinson (Ply) 8.925, 4. Blythe (DK) 8.85, 5. Carter (Eastside) 8.825, 6. Schoenherr (Ang) 8.8, 7. Hudson (EN) 8.75, 8. Boyd (DK) 8.7, 9. Burton (DK) 8.6, 10. Blackburn (EN) 8.55, 11. Beiswanger (EN) 8.525, 12. Wilkinson (Ang) 8.4, 20. Byler (LL) 7.825, 24. Miller (DK) 7.375, 25. Slone (LL) 7.275, 26. Shoemaker (WN) 7.25, 27. Villarreal (WN) 7.15, 30. Bartlett (WN) 6.975, 33. Schiffli (LL) 6.7, 34. Huffman (LL) 6.6, 37. Lindsey (EN) 6.175, 38. Morgan (WN) 5.3.
Floor
(Top six advance to regional) 1. tie, Beiswanger (EN) and Schoenherr (Ang) 9.175, 3. Evans (Ang) 9.15, 4. Blythe (DK) 8.95, 5. Carter (Eastside) 8.9, 7. Blackburn (EN) 8.775, 8. tie, Echartea (Elk) and Boyd (DK) 8.775, 10. Hudson (EN) 8.75, 12. Wilkinson (Ang) 8.45, 13. Burton (DK) 8.4, 17. tie, Miller (DK) and Ebright (Waw) 8.3, 20. Slone (LL) 8.175, 21. Byler (LL) 8.15, 23. Hutchins (Ang) 7.925, 26. Schiffli (LL) 7.6, 30. Terry (EN) 7.05, 31. Shoemaker (WN) 7.0, 32. Eash (WN) 6.85, 33. Huffman (LL) 6.7, 36. Boggs (WN) 6.225, 38. Morgan (WN) 6.0.
