WATERLOO — A seven-point run by Eastside to close the third quarter seemed to put Tuesday’s county girls basketball game where it was expected to be on paper.
DeKalb had other ideas, however, and gave the Blazers just four points and one field goal in the last quarter, and hit key free throws late to take a 35-31 victory.
DeKalb (7-10) has won back-to-back games for the first time since the 2017-18 season, which was also the last time it defeated the Blazers.
Biz Martin sank a pair of free throws to put DeKalb ahead for good at 31-30 with 2:56 left. The Barons were up 33-31 trying to kill the clock when Lillie Cone, after taking a finger in the eye, hit two free throws to seal it with 16.5 seconds left.
“We just fought back,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “We got to the free throw line quite a bit, we were 12-of-17 which was pretty solid. We made a few late when we stretched the floor.
“Our defense on their last possession never gave up an open look. We only gave up 31. We kept fighting till the end.”
The Blazers (10-6) were without head coach Mike Lortie, who missed the game due to COVID. Assistant Chadd Baker took over the junior varsity, and JV coach Kaci Yoder led the varsity.
“We didn’t execute on both ends of the floor, and it showed,” Yoder said. “Turnovers killed us. We turned it over and they capitalized on it. In basketball you’ve got to be able to play both ends. Our man-to-man defense, even though we were aggressive, it wasn’t our man-to-man defense.
“Coach Lortie’s out with COVID, so it’s been an awkward couple days and a weird atmosphere with him not being here.”
Ashley Cox scored a game-best 15 points and had five steals for DeKalb. Delaney Cox had five rebounds and five blocks.
Skye Kessler topped Eastside with 10 points and Grace Kreischer scored seven.
DeKalb made a six-point run to go up 21-20 in the third quarter with baskets from Biz Martin, Ashley Cox and Cone.
The Blazers got the last seven points of the quarter, however, with McKenna Hoffelder scoring twice off rebounds, hitting one basket and then sinking two free throws. Kessler hit a three in between, and Eastside was ahead 27-21 at the last stop.
DeKalb threw the game up for grabs in just two minutes as Ashley Cox drove to the basket for two and hit the second of two free throws after a steal. Martin hit a three-pointer in between as the Barons tied it at 27 with 5:59 to play.
Eastside won the junior varsity game 39-27 as Jayci Kitchen scored 15 points and Lilli Cline put in 14. Baylee Doster had six points, and Natalie Fordyce, Scout Warner and Amanda Day all added five for the Barons.
