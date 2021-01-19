BUTLER — Eastside’s boys basketball team won only one quarter, but it was the most important one, overcoming a determined West Noble team for a 55-51 Northeast Corner Conference win at Butler Tuesday.
The Chargers (5-5 overall, 1-3 in the NECC) led by nine points on Ayden Zavala’s score in the paint with 4 minutes, 48 seconds left in the third quarter.
Eastside (9-2 overall, 4-0 in the NECC) fought back to within four on an inside score by Gabe Trevino and a three-pointer by Hugh Henderson, but missed two chances to further cut the deficit. Sophomore Austin Cripe, who led all scorers with 20 points, nailed a jumper from the wing to give West Noble a 39-32 lead with eight minutes to play.
That’s where the game turned.
Eastside’s Owen Willard stole the inbounds pass, and Henderson, who was fouled on the play, made two free throws with just four seconds coming off the clock. Later, Willard hit a floater from the left baseline as the deficit was just four, 40-36.
The Chargers got scores from senior Brockton Miller and Cripe to go up eight with 6:17 to play, but Eastside would outscore the visitors 11-2 over the next four minutes to take the lead.
Blazer freshman Clayton Minnick was fouled, making one of two free throws with 4:48 to play. Willard rebounded his miss and scored to make it a five-point game, 45-40.
After the Chargers missed inside — a place where they made a living all night — Eastside’s Trevino executed a spin move for a score with 3:45 to play.
The Blazers took a 47-46 lead on Willard’s off-balance runner from the right side and free throw with 1:52 left.
He added a single free throw 30 seconds later, and Caeden Moughler tied up Cripe at the other end, with the jump going to Eastside. Santino Brewer was fouled with 57.6 seconds left, and his two free throws pushed the Blazer lead to four.
The Chargers weren’t done, though. Miller drove the lane and dumped it off to a wide-open Adam Nelson, who hit a three from the top of the key.
In the closing seconds, West Noble got a good look from Zach Beers on the block. There appeared to be contact on the play, but no foul was called, and Eastside was fouled on the rebound.
The Blazers got two free throws each from Willard and Moughler and one from Henderson in the final 40 seconds to secure the come-from-behind win.
Throughout the first half, West Noble owned the paint, continually getting wide-open looks, with Cripe, Beers and Julio Macias making the Blazers pay.
The Chargers led 15-10 after a quarter. Cripe’s 15-footer midway through the second extended his team’s lead to 21-12. Later, he stole the ball and scored for a nine-point lead at the break.
“It’s a testament to our leaders’ competitiveness,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said afterwards. “When it came down to that fourth quarter, Owen Willard and Gabe Trevino were two men who were just possessed.
“Owen and Gabe set the tone with their competitiveness, and everybody else just seemed to finish it off.
“I just credit our guys,” the Blazer coach said. “We just keep finding ways to win.”
Henderson and Trevino had 14 points each, and Willard added 12 to lead Eastside.
“We just got away from doing got us there,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “Things got a little hectic for us. We didn’t get the shots we wanted.
“I told our guys we played well enough offensively to win,” he said. “Was it beautiful? Probably not, but well enough to win.
“We did a great job on the ball. (Eastside) just spreads you out and tries to drive past you,” Marsh said. “I thought we did a really good job of keeping guys in front, and I think that really just stifled everything for them.
“If we would have kept that up in the second half, I like our chances, but we didn’t.”
Both teams have road conference games Friday. Eastside is at Central Noble and West Noble visits Fremont.
West Noble won the reserve game 38-34. Andrew Joley, Kelby Knox and Derek Slone had eight points each for the Chargers. Kyle Yoder had 15 for Eastside and Loden Johnson added eight.
