BUTLER — There’s an old sports adage that hitting is contagious.
Then there’s what Eastside’s softball team can do to opponents.
In the third inning of Monday’s Class 2A sectional game, the Blazers sent 18 batters to the plate. Eleven of them had hits and 12 scored at least once.
The McClain sisters — senior Faith and junior Grace — drove in four runs each in the frame. Faith finished the game with four singles. Grace collected a double and home run, her fifth of the season.
That inning propelled Eastside to a 14-2 bludgeoning of South Adams, a program that — excluding the canceled 2020 season — had won the last five sectionals in which it had played.
The Blazers improved to 23-1 in all games. The Starfires’ season ends at 13-12.
“Our team’s capable of exploding at any point, and we’ve had innings like that this year where we’ve been able to string together a bunch of them,” Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said.
“Hitting is contagious. That positive momentum — and we tell them — sometimes all it takes is one base hit to start an inning and then we’re rolling.”
Each team had runners at second and third with one out in the first and failed to dent the scoreboard.
After two scoreless innings, the complexion changed in the third when Eastside started with five straight hits.
Jayci Kitchen sent a hard grounder up the middle, stole second and took third on Skyelar Kessler’s hit. Faith McClain lined the first of her two two-run singles in the inning to get the Blazers on the board.
Mataya Bireley and Grace McClain followed with doubles that brought in one run each. Later, with the bases loaded, Kitchen reached for the second time, this time on an error that allowed two runs to score.
After a pitching change, Kessler was hit by a pitch and Faith McClain connected for her second two-run hit of the frame. Bireley picked up another hit before Grace McClain unloaded a bomb over the left-center field fence for her fourth RBI of the inning to cap the scoring.
Eastside tacked on two more runs in the fourth — an RBI single by Bireley and a ground ball by Grace Kreischer that drove in another.
With one gone in the first, Kessler walked and took third on Faith McClain’s single. McClain advanced on a grounder, but Eastside couldn’t score.
Macy Pries led off the South Adams first with a solid single up the middle, stole second and took third on a passed ball. After the next batter struck out, Peyton Pries walked and stole second.
Eastside junior pitcher Natalie Lower enticed the next two batters to pop up to Grace McClain at first to end the threat.
Lower, who allowed one hit and a walk while striking out three, retired eight straight batters, including 1-2-3 innings in the second and third.
Sophomore Moyra McAtee made her return from injury, pitching the final two innings.
Peyton Pries greeted McAtee with a single and reached third on a wild pitch and passed ball while Sofia Schwartz followed with a walk. One run scored when Carli Sealscott reached on an error. The Starfires’ second run scored on Cora Baker’s single.
With runners at first and second, Bireley cleanly fielded a ground ball, stepped on third for the force, and fired across for a double play. The next batter popped up to end the inning.
McAtee struck out the side in the South Adams fifth. She finished with three strikeouts.
For the game, Bireley had three hits — a double and two singles — to go with three runs batted in. Kitchen had two singles. Lilli Cline, Cadence Gardner, Kaylee Kaufman, Kessler and Brooke Pittman also had hits for the Blazers.
Eastside will enter Wednesday’s semi-final game with plenty of motivation, facing a 15-6 Adams Central team that eliminated them 6-1 a year ago.
“Our philosophy right now is one pitch at a time,” Kitchen said. “Yes, one game at a time, but one pitch at a time.
“The motivation is there,” he continued. “We’ve got our work cut out for us in the next round. Adams Central is a very good team, and our complete focus is on the Jets right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.