BUTLER — It’s two days and two shutouts for the DeKalb baseball pitching staff.
Ethan Jordan blanked Eastside on six hits and was supported by a 12-hit attack as the Barons claimed their second straight win to start the season, 11-0 over the Blazers Tuesday.
The game was stopped after six innings due to the 10-run rule.
Jordan struck out four and did not walk a batter.
“I want to give a shout-out to Sam Rykard, our new JV coach,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “He’s been really taking the pitchers under his wing the last few months. We’ve prepared to where we can go the distance, Donnie (Wiley) yesterday (at Fremont) and Ethan coming out and getting the job done tonight.”
The Barons (2-0) squandered scoring opportunities in the first two innings, but took command with four-run innings in the third and fifth. Wiley capped the scoring with a three-run homer in the sixth, and finished with two hits and four RBIs.
“We had a couple of guys stranded the first two innings. We just kept knocking on the door,” Bice said. “We’re a resilient group.
“We just keep pounding them and eventually they’ll start falling and we’ll start hitting gaps. One through nine we put the ball in play and make things happen.”
Aaden Lytle’s two-run double was the big blow in the third. Will Seigel had a run-scoring single.
Wiley had a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Alex Leslie had an RBI single before a two-run double by Ashten Tuttle, who enjoyed a 3-for-4 day. An error to open the inning made all four runs unearned against Aydien Davis, the second of three Blazer pitchers to work.
Lytle and Leslie joined Wiley with two hits for the Barons, and Aydan Parr was hit by a pitch three times.
Starter Ryder Reed pitched out of trouble in the first two innings for Eastside (2-1). DeKalb loaded the bases with no outs to begin the game, but Blazer third baseman Loden Johnson started a double play, fielding a grounder, stepping on third for a force play and throwing another runner out at home.
The Barons had runners at first and second with one gone in the second, but Reed got out of the jam with a pop-up and a strikeout.
The Blazers’ hits came from six different players. They loaded the bases with three singles in the bottom of the sixth, needing two runs to extend the game to a seventh inning, but Jordan induced a grounder that resulted in a game-ending force play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.