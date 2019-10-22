LIGONIER — Eastside senior Gezahagne Biddle placed 20th overall at Saturday’s West Noble Regional, earning a trip to the semi-state meet this Saturday at the Purdue Fort Wayne campus, hosted by New Haven High School.
Biddle finished with a time of 16 minutes, 51.6 seconds.
The semi-state meet begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Eastside junior Konner Lower was unable to advance, finishing 89th overall, with a time of 20:23.4.
Concordia won the boys’ team title with 36 points, putting its first five runners in the top 17 places and all seven in the top 25.
Homestead was second with 74 points. West Noble was third with 75 points. Westview was fourth with 115 and Columbia City grabbed the final semi-state team spot with 123 points.
