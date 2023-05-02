AUBURN — Friday’s rain and cold, plus a grim forecast, didn’t point toward a good day of golf for the DeKalb Invitational Saturday.
The weather for the tournament was a pleasant surprise at Bridgewater Saturday, however. The dry ground drank up the rain and the sunshine broke with the event’s tradition of shivering cold in the morning.
“With the uncertain weather, we practiced in the rain yesterday,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “Then we came out and had a gorgeous morning to play and the course is in great shape.”
Garrett coach Dave Demske added, “It was the warmest DeKalb Invite I’ve been a part of. I took layers off instead of putting them on. It was a good day.”
Area teams made a decent showing in the nine-team field, but the squad that traveled the farthest took top honors. Faith Christian of Lafayette, with two of the top four scores on the day, took the championship with a score of 326, 10 strokes better than runner-up East Noble. Leo was four strokes behind the Knights in third.
DeKalb entered two teams, its varsity as the Black Barons and its junior varsity as the Red Barons. The Black team finished fourth at 348.
Garrett was seventh as a team at 373 but had two of its four players break 80.
Carter Demske fired a 78, four shots behind medalist Joe Peter of Faith Christian. Carter Overbay shot a 79 for the Railroaders, and took third via the back-up tiebreaker system over Faith Christian’s Sam Peter, who also shot 79.
“(Carter Demske), he plays a lot of golf,” Coach Demske said. “He just keeps grinding. He had a couple of bad holes. He could have had a much better score. He played better but just had a couple holes get away from him.
“(Carter Overbay) is a grinder and just continues to get better. He’s a hockey player, and with scores like this golf is becoming a game for him to play. He said his putter is what got him that score today. He made a lot of putts.”
That’s the result of Garrett’s focus on the short game in practices, the coach believes.
“We spend a lot of time on our short game, the ability to score and get up and down helps out, and you see that in the scores for the guys who put in the time on the short game,” Coach Demske said.
“We’re a young team compared to the teams we’ve had previously. We’re freshman-sophomore heavy. We have a lot of room for improvement, just keep these guys practicing and good things can happen.”
Caden Anderson was the best of the rest with an 81 to take fifth overall for East Noble. No. 2 player Ryan Norden was a stroke back at 82.
“We’re a little disappointed. We expected to shoot a little better than that,” Knights coach Jason Buchs said. “We’re working in the right direction again.
“These invites are nice but they’re really just practice for the state tournament. It’s good experience for the boys and gets us ready for what we’re shooting for this year.”
East Noble’s leaders had good scores in comparison to the rest of the field.
“The course was playing tough,” Buchs said. “There were some tricky pin placements on a couple of holes. Tees were moved back and made a couple of par 3s a little tougher than normal.
“The course is in great shape. You can’t blame the course. Conditions were almost perfect for spring golf. It was just a lack of execution on our part.”
The Baron varsity got 84s from Grant Stuckey and Carter Valencic, and an 85 from Grant Fetter.
“It is a good team score,” Fislar said. “They’re all right around their averages. They all know they can shoot three to four shots better. We’ll try to keep improving, getting ready for later in the season. Late May would be a good time to peak.
“We keep working on the short game, chipping and putting. Their ball striking is improving each week.”
Angola took fifth place at 364 and was led by its No. 1 and No. 2 players. Mason Gruner shot an 88 and Gage Hankey an 89.
Eastside was eighth with a team score of 405. Braxtyn Chamberlain shot a 93 out of the No. 3 slot to pace the Blazers.
DeKalb Invitational
Team Scores
1. Faith Christian 326, 2. East Noble 336, 3. Leo 340, 4. DeKalb Black 348, 5. Angola 364, 6. Concord 370, 7. Garrett 373, 8. Eastside 405, 9. DeKalb Red 424.
Top Individuals
1. Joe Peter (FC) 74, 2. Carter Demske (Gar) 78, 3. Carter Overbay (Gar) 79, 4. Sam Peter (FC) , 5. Caden Anderson (EN) 81.
Team-By-Team Scoring
Faith Christian 326 — Joe Peter 74, Eli Patton 82, Sam Peter 79, Bradley Carter 91, Conlin Gerber 98.
East Noble 336 — Caden Anderson 81, Ryan Norden 82, Rowan Fisher 85, Joey Sorrell 90, Nate Bowker 88.
Leo 340 — Hudson Hines 91, Rowan Pfister 81, Henry Nussbaum 87, Fenton Gerardot 85, Calvin Hartleroad 87.
DeKalb Black 348 — Grant Stuckey 84, Grant Fetter 85, Carter Valencic 84, Alex Zimmerman 102, Logan Hartsough 95.
Angola 364 — Mason Gruner 88, Gage Hankey 89, Johnny Hersel 101, Ethan Plush 92, Austin Kuster 95.
Concord 370 — Charlie Devel 83, Ben Harris 89, Nate Schraw 93, Tommy Brunner 105, Caleb McDonald 113.
Garrett 373 — Carter Demske 78, Carter Overbay 79, Jacob Borns 99, Blake Sheets 117, Connor Morimano 132.
Eastside 405 — Reece Myers 98, Clayton Minnick 99, Braxtyn Chamberlain 93, Gunnar Czaja 117, Ashton Bendel 115.
DeKalb Red 424 — Aidan Fislar 106, Charlie Payne 104, Aidan McAninch 109, Kaden Nack 105, Cohen Blomeke 129.
