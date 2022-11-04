BUTLER — Big players, big plays, big games.
There were plenty of them in Friday’s Class 2A Sectional 35 sectional championship game.
Last year, the Blazers celebrated a sectional title on the Knights’ field. Friday, it was Bishop Luers’ turn to celebrate with a 35-21 victory.
The Knights improved to 7-5 with the win. Eastside’s season ends at 9-3.
Bishop Luers senior Nick Thompson fielded and bobbled a bouncing opening kickoff, then ran right past several Eastside players for an 84-yard touchdown run.
On Eastside’s first possession, he jumped in front of a Blazer receiver for an interception. The hosts dodged a bullet, however, thanks to a sack by Joey Eck and two Knights penalties.
When the Blazers got the ball back, they pushed and pounded Bishop Luers defenders at the line and at the point of contact.
Dax Holman dragged one Bishop Luers player for several yards during a 20-yard run that led to his team’s first score.
Eastside was able to sack Bishop Luers signal-caller Charlie Stanski a couple of times, but the senior found plenty of openings in the secondary, completing 8-of-13 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
His first TD throw was a 21-yard strike to senior Brayden McInturf on the first play of the second quarter. The Blazers blocked the extra point try, and the Knights led 13-7.
Holman saved his most impressive run for Eastside’s next possession when the tank-like running back burst through the middle and raced 58 yards for a touchdown. Binyam Biddle’s kick gave the Blazers a 14-13 lead with 10 minutes, 34 seconds left in the half.
The Knights responded with another score, a 17-yard pass from Stanski to Isaac Zay. That play followed an 18-yard run by Bishop Luers’ R.J. Hogue, during which Eastside’s Carsen Jacobs was injured.
The Blazers gained two first downs but turned the ball over on downs at the Knights’ 35. It took the visitors just three plays to extend their lead, a 53-yard touchdown run by Zamarion Jackson with 2:49 left in the half.
With Jacobs — Eastside’s quarterback — out for the game, backup Wyatt Davis took over. He completed a 32-yard pass to Carson Days. That set up a short TD run by Holman right before the half.
That capped a wild first half of football, in which the Knights led 27-21.
Defense and penalties — lots of them against each team — were the rule of the second half.
There would be no more scoring in this latest version of this hard-hitting battle between these two rivals. The game wasn’t decided until Mickey Daring’s two-yard dive into the end zone with 2:23 left in the game.
“The one thing that we’ve built this football program on is building men of character. … If you’re a man of character, you’re going to do special things.
“I wouldn’t trade one of my dudes for one of theirs,” he said. “I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to coach fine young men, and I am certainly proud to be the Eastside football coach.”
Holman finished the game with 136 yards on 19 carries. Briar Munsey added 126 yards on 27 rushes and Jacobs ran for 69 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.