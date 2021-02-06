BUTLER — Bluffton outscored host Eastside 8-0 over a five-minute stretch of the fourth quarter for a come-from-behind, 38-31 win in the Class 2A sectional at Butler Friday.
It’s the third sectional crown for the Tigers (14-10) since 2018. Bluffton will play Fairfield in the second game Saturday in the Winamac Regional. North Judson will meet the Andrean-Lake Station winner in the first game.
Bluffton got 14 points 6-2 senior center Zoe Barger and 12 points from senior guard Emme Boots.
Eastside was led by Sullivan Kessler’s 15 points.
The hosts led 25-23 with a quarter to play, but Barger’s three-point play early in the fourth put the Tigers on top.
Kessler’s jumper in the lane, followed by Allyson King’s score in the paint had the Blazers ahead 29-26 with 5 minutes, 21 seconds left.
Eastside failed to score on its next seven possessions, with five misses and two turnovers in that stretch.
Boots’ jumper from the right wing put Bluffton on top, 30-29, with 2:34 to go.
For the game, Bluffton converted 21-of-28 free throws, including two each by Barger, Boots and Natalie Lehrman in the final minute. Eastside attempted just five free throws the entire game, making four.
Eastside finished 13-11. It was the final game for seniors Kessler, King and Jaiden Baker.
“It’s really hard. The seniors have really put a lot of time in the last two years that I’ve been here,” Blazer coach Mike Lortie said.
“They’re amazing young ladies. They’re good basketball players but they’re even better young ladies, and that’s what hurts.
“They have dedicated themselves to have an opportunity to do this tonight,” the Blazer coach said. “It didn’t come out our way, but unfortunately, sometimes disappointments make you a better person.
“It hurts right now, but our kids are strong and they’ll get through this.”
It was a back-and-forth contest with neither team leading by more than four points until the final seconds.
Skyelar Kessler’s three just before the buzzer evened the score at 8-8 after a quarter. Boots’ three at the end of the half put Bluffton on top 17-16 at halftime. The Blazers led 25-23 headed to the fourth following two McKenna Hoffelder free throws.
“(Bluffton) went on a nice run in the fourth quarter,” Lortie said. “We didn’t execute real well on offense. We had some turnovers, and you can’t turn it over in big situations like that, especially in one-possession games.
“We’ve got to learn from it. Unfortunately, we’re done. There’s nobody to blame. It just didn’t happen for us tonight.
“The NECC conference was very good this year, and that prepared us for this run in the sectional.”
