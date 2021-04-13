ANGOLA — Owen Willard hit a grand slam and drove in five runs as Eastside’s varsity baseball team defeated Angola 16-4 Tuesday.
It was the first Northeast Corner Conference game for both teams.
The Blazers evened their record at 3-3.
Willard’s slam came with one out in the fifth inning, after teammates Caleb Vanover (single), Hayden Gardner (single) Carsen Jacobs (walk) reached base.
Earlier in the frame, Colben Steury, who was hit by a pitch, scored after Vanover and Gardner’s hits.
Willard’s blast made it 10-1 Blazers, but the visitors weren’t finished.
Dylan Hertig and Jake Buchanan had back-to-back doubles to cap off the six-run inning.
The game was called after six innings because of the 10-run rule.
Steury pitched five innings to get the win. He allowed six hits, struck out three and walked three. One of the four Angola runs he allowed was unearned.
Willard allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief.
Wade Miller homered in the Eastside fourth.
Buchanan, Hertig, Vanover and Liam Franz had two hits each for the visitors. Both of Buchanan’s hits were doubles. Franz, Hertig and Jacobs had doubles for Eastside.
Angola finished with seven hits, with three singles by Kyle Brandt.
Tucker Hasselman, Kenton Konrad, Ethan Miller and Micah Steury had singles for the Hornets.
