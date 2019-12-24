Lakeland girls 52, Eastside 41
Lakeland
Hillman 1 1 1-3 6, Stroop 1 1 2-2 8, B.Hartsough 2 0 10-14 14, Keil 0 1 0-0 3, Edsall 0 0 2-2 2, Roose 1 0 5-6 7, P.Hartsough 5 0 6-6 12.
Totals 7 4 26-34 52.
Eastside
Sullivan Kessler 4 1 3-4 14, Rieke 1 2 4-6 12, Skyelar Kessler 1 1 0-0 5, Graber 1 0 0-0 2, King 1 0 0-1 2, Richards 1 0 0-0 2, Liberty 1 0 0-0 2, Baker 1 0 0-0 2.
Totals 11 4 7-11 41.
Lakeland 12 10 14 14 — 52
Eastside 12 10 12 7 — 41
Three-point shooting — Lakeland 4 (Stroop 2, Hillman 1, Keil 1), Eastside 4 (Rieke 2, Skyelar Kessler 1, Sullivan Kessler 1). Fouled out — Skyelar Kessler. Total fouls — Lakeland 16, Eastside 22. Turnovers — Lakeland 18, Eastside 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.