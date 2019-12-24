Lakeland girls 52, Eastside 41

Lakeland

Hillman 1 1 1-3 6, Stroop 1 1 2-2 8, B.Hartsough 2 0 10-14 14, Keil 0 1 0-0 3, Edsall 0 0 2-2 2, Roose 1 0 5-6 7, P.Hartsough 5 0 6-6 12.

Totals 7 4 26-34 52.

Eastside

Sullivan Kessler 4 1 3-4 14, Rieke 1 2 4-6 12, Skyelar Kessler 1 1 0-0 5, Graber 1 0 0-0 2, King 1 0 0-1 2, Richards 1 0 0-0 2, Liberty 1 0 0-0 2, Baker 1 0 0-0 2.

Totals 11 4 7-11 41.

Lakeland 12 10 14 14 — 52

Eastside 12 10 12 7 — 41

Three-point shooting — Lakeland 4 (Stroop 2, Hillman 1, Keil 1), Eastside 4 (Rieke 2, Skyelar Kessler 1, Sullivan Kessler 1). Fouled out — Skyelar Kessler. Total fouls — Lakeland 16, Eastside 22. Turnovers — Lakeland 18, Eastside 9.

