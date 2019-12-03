Reserve basketball Blazers race past Hamilton 72-5
HAMILTON — Eastside’s reserve girls basketball team defeated Hamilton 72-5 in a Nov. 27 game at Hamilton.
Five players reached double figures for the Blazers and another player had nine.
Eastside led 23-0 after a quarter and 42-5 at halftime.
Cadence Gardner had 13 points to lead the Blazers.
Brittney Geiger and Grace Kreischer had 12 points each. Mataya Bireley and Kaylie Hertig scored 10 points each.
Whittney Pfefferkorn had nine points. McKenna Hoffelder finished with six points, Ava Paddock scored four points and Cayla Whitman had two.
Morgan Stuckey had all five points for Hamilton.
College Football Dean plays at Trine
ANGOLA — Former Eastside standout Aaron Dean recently completed his sophomore season at Trine University.
A cornerback, Dean appeared in six games for the Thunder, starting against Alma, Olivet, Finlandia, Albion, Adrian and Kalamazoo.
For the season, he made 15 solo tackles and assisting on four others. He intercepted one pass for Trine.
Trine’s season concluded Nov. 16 with a 29-3 win over Kalamazoo.
Staley plays at Anderson
ANDERSON — Former Eastside standout Montravion “Trey” Staley recently completed his freshman season at Anderson University.
Staley saw action on defense and special teams this season.
He returned four kicks for a total of 41 yards, including a long of 25 yards against Mount St. Joseph. He also returned three punts.
On defense, Staley appeared in eight games, making 10 solo tackles and assisting on five others. He intercepted one pass for the Ravens.
Anderson’s season concluded Nov. 16 with a 70-54 loss to Manchester University.
