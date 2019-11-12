BUTLER — Eastside’s girls basketball team gave new coach Mike Lortie a victory in his first game, holding off Adams Central 41-39 at Butler Saturday.
Junior Allyson King led the Blazers (1-0) with 17 points to go with five rebounds. Sullivan Kessler added seven points for the winners.
“Man, the girls really played hard and took care of the ball a lot better than we did in the scrimmage,” Lortie said afterwards.
“They just battled the whole time. They’ve been working really, really hard. It feels good to get the first win, and they deserve it.”
Adams Central (0-1) led 14-9 after a quarter following a three-pointer by Madison Bebout.
In the second, the Blazers got a three from Kessler, and a free throw and score inside by King early in the second to take a 15-14 lead.
A Carly Black free throw evened the score for the Jets, but King scored in the paint once more, and Eastside wouldn’t trail again.
The hosts opened up a nine-point lead in the third when Taylor Richards connected from the left corner at the five-minute mark of the third.
The Jets weren’t done, however. McKenna Dietsch and Black each stole the ball and scored, and after an Eastside miss, Alivia Dalrymple connected from long range to bring her team within two, 28-26.
A lob pass from Jaiden Baker to King in the paint put Eastside on top by four entering the fourth. MacKensie Rieke added a three early in the fourth to extend the lead to seven.
Adams Central ran off six straight points, including a runner by Dietsch, to pull within 33-32, but Eastside answered with a score by Haleigh Liberty to maintain the lead.
Later, King and Baker scored to make it a seven-point cushion.
With the Blazers leading by six in the final minute, Dietsch hit a three from the key to cut the lead in half.
Eastside got a single free throw from Baker with 21.9 seconds left and the Jets got a bucket from Carly Holley to close out the scoring.
Bebout finished with 10 points, while Dietsch and Holley had eight each.
“We really talked about their guard (Dietsch). She’s really good,” Lortie said. “She drives the ball really well and gets to the free throw line. We did a really good job of helping on her.
“She ended up with eight points, all in the second half. That comes from the scouting report,” he said. “The girls understood the scouting report and did a good job of putting it into place.
“This is fun. It’s the start of a new year,” he said. “Let’s keep getting better.”
Eastside JV 28,
Adams Central 26
After trailing by a point at halftime, Eastside grabbed a 22-17 lead after the third quarter and held on for the win.
Grace Kreischer led Eastside with eight points and Mataya Bireley added six.
Kylee Roe led the Flying Jets with 12 points and Christina Porter added eight.
Brittney Geiger and Whittney Pfefferkorn had three points each for the reserve Blazers. McKenna Hoffelder and Cayla Whitman had two each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.