WHITING — Central Noble and Eastside will proudly carry the Northeast Corner Conference banner to the northwest corner of the state in hopes of winning a regional championship Saturday at Whiting’s Oil City Stadium.
Eastside (23-6) will meet Wheeler (19-9) in the first game at 11 a.m., followed by Central Noble (14-14) meeting Boone Grove (11-6). The winners will meet in the championship game at 7 p.m.
The Blazers won sectionals in 2017 and 2018, but lost regional games to Hebron and Boone Grove. The Cougars last made it to the regional in 2012, losing to Bishop Luers.
Tyler Graybeal, in his third year as Central Noble head coach, said his team is living up to its motto, “Set the Standard,” both on and off the field.
“To see this team go on this run is truly something special,” he said. “This particular group has worked so hard to turn the program around.
“Two years ago, we won four games, and no one predicted us to go even .500 this year. Our guys decided to take it one step further and win the school’s first baseball sectional title in a decade.”
The Cougars don’t plan to change a thing.
“Heading into Saturday, our approach will be the same as it has all year,” Graybeal added. “If we set aside individual stats, back each other up when the other is down and play team baseball, we will find success.
“Not one individual player can win this game for you. It takes a total team effort and supporting each other,” he said. “Every team faces adversity. It’s how you react to it that defines you.
“During these last few weeks especially, we have been able to bounce back and respond after a bad inning or at-bat.”
Eastside coach Aaron Willard said just having a season was big.
“It feels great for our team, parents and our community, especially with last year being taken away,” he said.
Willard sets four team goals each year: win 18 games, win the conference tournament, win the conference season and win the sectional.
Any of the accomplishments makes for a good season, he noted. This season, the Blazers checked all of the boxes. “It’s been a heck of a year,” Willard said.
“I think we’ve improved throughout the year,” the Blazer mentor said. “Our pitchers have been pretty good. Whenever we’ve called on a kid to pitch in big games, they’ve done a great job.”
In the regional, Willard said situational baseball will take on greater importance, whether it’s laying down a bunt or getting a timely hit.
“I just want them to relax and play,” Willard said. “It’s been a fun ride so far.”
Eastside vs. Wheeler
The Bearcats (19-9) finished fifth in the Greater South Shore Conference with a 10-4 record.
Trailing 1-0 in Monday’s sectional championship game, Wheeler scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to beat Illiana Christian 2-1.
Senior Rex Stills is Wheeler’s top pitcher, with a 9-1 record and a 1.40 earned run average in 18 appearances. Stills has allowed 28 hits and 14 runs while walking 16 and striking out 98 in 55 innings.
Against Illiana Christian, he gave up five hits and walked three while striking out nine.
Alex Sweitzer (2-3) has a 5.11 ERA with 31 strikeouts against 32 walks in 24.2 innings.
Wheeler has four starters batting over .400, led by senior Sean Conroy (.471). Conroy has 33 hits, including seven doubles and three triples, with 39 runs scored.
Junior Nehemiah Parrish (.434, 36 hits, eight doubles, three triples and 28 runs) leads the team with 30 runs batted in.
Senior Damian Ruoff (.420) has 34 hits, including eight doubles, and 33 runs scored. Stills bats .414 with 29 hits, 19 runs scored and 18 RBIs.
Other dangerous hitters include senior Danny Lira (.351, 27 hits, seven doubles and 25 RBIs), and freshmen Jackson Smith (.364, 32 hits, nine doubles, 19 RBIs) and Mark Johnson (.339, 20 hits, 13 RBIs) have also made impacts this season.
As a team, Wheeler has drawn 108 walks, struck out just 117 times and stolen 101 bases, led by Parrish (17) and Ruoff (16). Conroy, Stills and Smith all have double figures in steals.
Junior Owen Willard leads Eastside pitchers with a 7-0 record in 58 innings. He has allowed just two earned runs while giving up 19 hits and 11 walks. Willard, who has tossed two no-hitters this season, has struck out 105 batters and a 0.24 earned run average.
Sophomores Caeden Moughler (3-1, 0.824 ERA, 23 strikeouts) and Carsen Jacobs (3-1, 2.13 ERA) have taken the ball in big games. Moughler pitched a one-hitter in Eastside’s sectional championship win over Bluffton Monday. Jacobs beat both Garrett and Westview to help the Blazers wrap up the NECC title.
At the plate, Willard sets the table with a .484 average. He has drawn 21 walks to go with 46 hits, including 11 doubles. Willard has scored 35 runs and driven in 32.
Seniors Caleb Vanover (.354, 29 hits, 30 runs, 22 RBIs, 18 walks), Hayden Gardner (.321, 26 hits, 19 runs, 15 RBIs), Dylan Hertig (.291, 25 hits, 10 doubles, 24 RBIs) and junior Jack Buchanan (.270, 24 hits, nine doubles, and 24 RBIs) power Eastside’s offense.
The Blazers have made more than one opposing hurler run up high pitch counts, drawing 141 walks.
Central Noble vs. Boone Grove
According to MaxPreps, the Wolves (11-6) didn’t start their season until April 23, going 6-1 to finish second to Washington Township in the Porter County Conference.
Boone Grove went 5-2 down the stretch, including a 9-3 win over Wheeler on May 12. After losing their regular-season finale 9-3 to Washington Township, the Wolves outscored sectional opponents Winamac and Rensselaer Central by a combined 20-3.
In 36 at-bats, junior Drew Murray leads the Wolves with a .583 batting average, including 21 hits, 11 doubles and three home runs. He has a team-best 27 runs scored and 20 runs batted in.
Senior Ryan Pierce (.447, 23 RBIs, three doubles, a triple and two home runs), junior Trenton Hillier (.417, 20 hits and 24 runs scored), senior Kyle Casbon (.390, 16 hits, including five doubles) and sophomore Trey Pitcock (.373, 19 hits, 16 runs scored and 11 RBIs) are leading hitters.
On the mound, Casbon is 4-0 with a 0.83 earned run average. He has struck out 26 while allowing 14 hits and six walks. Murray is 2-3 with a 2.20 ERA and a team-best 41 strikeouts.
Central Noble (14-14) suffered through a five-game losing streak early in the season, but avenged one of those early losses to beat Bremen 6-2 in the sectional. The Cougars also played the Blazers tough before losing 3-2 on May 18 at Butler.
Junior Cade Weber pitched two complete games for the Cougars in sectional play, striking out seven in his team’s 11-6 win over Westview in Monday’s championship game. Weber has 37 strikeouts for the season. At the plate, Weber helps himself with a .274 average, 20 hits and 14 runs scored.
Freshman Jaxon Copas recorded a team-leading 45 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched. Junior Jackson Hoover has 22 strikeouts in 21.1 innings. Junior Will Hoover has 20 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched.
At the plate, senior Dylan Eggl leads the Cougar offense with a .468 batting average. He has a team-best 36 hits, 31 runs scored, five home runs, 11 stolen bases and 29 runs batted in.
Copas (.410, 32 hits, including 10 doubles, 15 runs and 26 RBIs), Will Hoover (.400, 30 hits, 14 RBIs, and a team-leading 11 doubles), junior Aidan Dreibelbis (.328, 20 hits, six doubles and 13 runs scored), senior Sawyer Yoder (.325, 13 hits, 14 runs and six RBIs), and junior Chase Spencer (.303, 20 hits and 20 RBIs) have been big contributors.
