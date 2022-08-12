BUTLER — Eastside and DeKalb held a scrimmage Friday in Butler.
Regular-season play begins next Friday for both teams.
The Blazers host Woodlan in the opening game. DeKalb travels to Angola for its first game.
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: August 13, 2022 @ 12:03 am
BUTLER — Eastside and DeKalb held a scrimmage Friday in Butler.
Regular-season play begins next Friday for both teams.
The Blazers host Woodlan in the opening game. DeKalb travels to Angola for its first game.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.