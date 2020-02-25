INDIANAPOLIS — At this level, every wrestler is good.
Junior Lane Burns became the first Eastside wrestler since the 2012-2013 season to reach the state finals.
Wrestling Friday, Burns (28-9) was pinned by Brownsburg senior Drake Campbell (38-1) in 1 minute, 19 seconds at 138 pounds, ending his season.
Campbell took Burns down and never let him up.
Because he won Friday’s match, Campbell got to return Saturday, where he finished fifth in the weight class.
Garrett’s Clayton Fielden finished second at 170 pounds for the second year in a row, losing by 11-5 decision to Castle’s Robert Deters (45-1).
Fielden, who finished 42-2, scored an 18-3 technical fall over Rushville’s Marcus Malson (40-7) in Friday’s match.
Fielden won his next two matches by decision, including 6-4 in overtime over Tyler Wagner of Indianapolis Cathedral in the semi-finals.
Along with Fielden, Isiah Levitz from Prairie Heights, Dominic Heath from Churubusco and East Noble sophomore Aidan Sprague all won their first matches Friday and got to wrestle another day.
At 113 pounds Friday, East Noble’s Aidan Sprague was a 15-0 technical fall winner over Valparaiso’s Stefan Vitello.
Sprague lost his first match Saturday by 11-4 decision to Sullivan’s Lane Gilbert. He won his first consolation match but lost by 16-3 major decision to Cole Ross of Evansville Mater Dei to finish sixth.
At 120 pounds, Churubusco’s Dominic Heath started well, but had to hang on at the end to beat Merrillville junior Malik Hall 7-5. Heath led 6-3 after two periods and avoided being taken down in the final 20 seconds as Hall attempted to tie.
Heath (35-4) was pinned in his first match Saturday and lost two consolation matches to finish eighth.
Levitz (42-2) pinned Chesterton’s Nick Winland in 1:39 in their 160-pound match Friday.
Saturday, Levitz was a 6-4 winner over Samuel Morrill of Columbus East before losing 11-4 to eventual runner-up Noah Hollendonner of Crown point.
Levitz placed fourth, losing his consolation match by pin to Elliott Rodgers of Indianapolis Cathedral.
Like Burns, wrestling season ended Friday for four other area wrestlers.
Garrett wrestlers Hayden Brady (106 pounds) and Colton Weimer (113), East Noble’s Keegan Malott (106) and Angola’s Jett Boots (120) all lost first-round matches Friday night.
Brady led most of his match, but couldn’t hold off Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter freshman Joshua Johnson in the third period. Johnson cradled Brady and pinned the Railroader in 5:55. Brady’s season ended at 35-6.
Weimer overcame a tough, physical freshman in Nam Doan from Lake Central to draw close late in the second period, getting an escape and a takedown to make it a 4-3 match. Doan got a reversal midway through the third, however, and defeated Weimer 6-4. Weimer’s season ended at 33-8.
Malott (30-6) was pinned in one minute by undefeated Indianapolis Roncalli freshman Bryce Lowery (37-0) at 106 pounds.
Boots (36-5) lost by 7-0 decision to Kankakee Valley freshman Cole Solomey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.