BUTLER — Approximately 70 players flung discs at the inaugural Maxton Freeze Saturday in Butler's Maxton Park.
The event was put on by the Fort Disc Golf Club at the newly-finished 18-hole course.
"The tournament was a great success," said organizer and course designer Brian Miller. The event raised money for the Eastside physical education program. Two portable disc golf baskets and over 150 discs were donated to Eastside for use in physical education classes, he said. In addition, 27 discs were donated to the Butler Parks and Recreation Department for their employees to use.
Jimmy Boyer, competing in the Recreational Amateur Men's Division, got a hole-in-one on hole 2.
Amateur Women
1. JJ Miller, 118, 2. Megan Kemery 140.
Professional Men
1. Benjamin Lomow 90, 2. Brian Miller 92, 3. Zak Crandall 94, 4. Forrest Brewer 98, T-5. Anthony Sutton and Brian Wilson, 105.
Professional Men 50+
1. Jeff Scheribel 94, 2. Frank Moses 96, 3. Christopher Hartwig 108, T-4. Bob Brewer and Michael Casey, 110.
Amateur Men 40+
1. Joseph A. Reichard 101, 2. Brian Spaulding 105, 3. Troy Yohey 109, 4. John Lemon 110, 5. Christopher Wood 114.
Advanced Amateur Men
1. Kevin Fodrey 92, 2. Dave Walters 95, 3. Brian Taylor 99, 4. Nick Howard 101.
Intermediate Amateur Men
1. Nathon Principe 90, 2. Josh Teegardin 91, 3. Alex Richman 101, 4. Nate S. 102, T-5. Joshua Kemery and Jake Wallace, 103, 7. Clayton MacDonald 105, 8. Mark Grzybowski 109, T-9.Jason Rasmussen and Logan Hiatt 111, 11. Matthew Davis 113, 12. Jacob Spiess 115. 13. Matt Frisby 117. 14. Logan Conley 122.
Recreational Amateur Men
1. Chris Mooney 100, 2. Garrett Sell 105, 3. Jerry Rassman 107, 4. Jimmy Boyer 108, 5. Kenneth A. Brady 109, T-6. Andrew Ehle and Kendrew Mueller 110, 8. Chad Yoder 112, 9. Jonathan Heichel 114, 10. Mark Kramer 115.
T-11. Peyton Birchmeier, Reed Sanderson and Wynn Warren 116. T-14. Dustin Osos and James Zimmerman 117, T-16. Eric Rash, Kody McGague and Nick Wilson 118. 19. Austin Richman 122.
