BLUFFTON — The last game of the basketball season is a tough one, especially when you don’t expect it to be your last game.
Eastside’s girls basketball team had big dreams heading into last week’s Class 2A Bluffton Sectional.
Those dreams were smashed, however, when the Blazers were upset by South Adams 42-34 in Wednesday’s game.
Heading into the contest, Eastside had to be considered one of the sectional favorites, and certainly against South Adams, a team it had totally dominated 56-27 when they met in the South Adams tournament Dec. 28.
As any coach will tell you, however, you can’t play a game — especially in the sectional — based on a previous meeting. Indiana post-season lore is ripe with upsets.
The Starfires (11-11) completely forgot about that earlier meeting, and made Eastside (16-7) play from behind most of the night.
“They came out ready to play and got us on our heels,” first-year Blazer coach Mike Lortie said. “I don’t think we ever recovered from that.
“They knocked timely shots down. We still had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter but we just couldn’t get it done.”
Senior Lydia Loshe and freshman Peyton Pries combined for 38 points for the Starfires. Loshe had 22 points while Pries added 16.
Eastside had plenty of chances — especially within five feet of the basket — but when shots don’t fall, it makes the job even more difficult against a trapping team.
Eastside was just 12-of-47 (26 percent) from the field for the game. While it seemed like South Adams lit up the gym, the Starfires were 11-of-29 (38 percent) for the contest.
While the Blazers made few turnovers against the trap, South Adams’s defense was successful in slowing the pace of the game. As a result, Eastside couldn’t get into any kind of offensive rhythm.
After leading 7-5 after a quarter, the Blazers found themselves trailing 16-12 at halftime and 30-21 after three quarters.
South Adams hit some remarkable shots as well. Loshe and Pries each banked in long threes.
Loshe’s bomb with 6 minutes, 51 seconds to play had the Starfires ahead 34-25.
Eastside’s Paige Graber scored on a nice pick-and-roll, and Sullivan Kessler drove and scored. Later, an Allyson King free throw made it a six-point margin.
Pries hit four of five free throws in the final 3:11 to keep South Adams comfortably in front.
MacKensie Rieke, who led Eastside with 12 points, converted a three-point play with 2:18 to go before fouling out.
The Blazers got the opening tip, but there was no scoring until Skyelar Kessler’s drive to the bucket at 5:30 of the first. She finished with nine points.
Pries hit her banked three, but Rieke drove the basket and scored, and later hit a three from the left wing for a 7-3 led with 2:23 left in the first.
South Adams took its first lead when Pries hit four free throws midway through the second. Later, Kristen Wynn — the only other Starfire player to score — knocked down a three from the left wing for a 12-8 lead.
In the third, Loshe banked in a three from the key for a 19-12 advantage.
Eastside tried to cut the deficit when Sullivan Kessler hit two free throws and Mataya Bireley took a steal the other way to make it 21-16 with 5:45 left in the third.
The Blazers got it to 23-19 on an Allyson King free throw, but South Adams ended the quarter with eight straight points, including threes from Loshe and Pries to regain the momentum.
Bireley led Eastside with 10 rebounds, including four offensive boards in the second quarter.
Lortie credited his players for adapting to a new system and a new coach.
“It was hard for them to have the third coach in three years but they just soaked up everything,” he said. “It was pretty fun to see the transformation throughout the year.
“They accepted everything 100 percent. They practiced hard and played hard all year long,” he said. “Now, we have to take that experience into the summer and see what we can put together next year.”
The contest marked the final games in Eastside uniforms for seniors Graber and Rieke.
“Paige and Kensie were just awesome all year,” the Blazer coach said. “We’re definitely going to miss those two next year.”
