BUTLER — No. 20 came the hard way.
Eastside’s softball team led 4-0 through five innings, but Northrop had other ideas.
The Bruins scored five straight runs, including four in the seventh, to take a 5-4 lead.
The Blazers didn’t hang their heads though. They got off the mat to score twice in the seventh for a 6-5 walk-off win in Friday’s regular-season finale.
With one out in the seventh, Faith McClain was safe at second on an error by Northrop third baseman Isabella Rose. Mataya Bireley drove in McClain with the equalizer when her line drive to left was mishandled for another error.
On a 1-2 pitch, Grace McClain doubled to left to bring home Bireley with the winning run.
Eastside (20-5) finished with 10 hits.
Bireley had three hits, including a pair of triples, and knocked in two runs. Grace McClain had two doubles and two RBIs.
Skyelar Kessler, Jayci Kitchen, Grace Kreischer and Faith McClain had singles and Brooke Pittman had a double for Eastside.
Northrop (20-3) got a two-out, two-run double by Madison Beckley in the seventh to cut the deficit to 4-3. Ashley Smith was hit by a pitch, and Beckley scored on Raegan Tomez’s single.
Smith crossed the plate when Faith McClain made an error on Halie Nelson’s grounder for a 5-4 Bruin lead.
Eastside jumped ahead 1-0 in the second when Bireley led off with a triple that hit in front of and corkscrewed past the Bruin right fielder. Bireley scored when Grace McClain doubled over the center fielder’s head.
With two gone in the third, Kreischer singled and took third on Faith McClain’s double. Both runners scored when Bireley tripled again, this time over the center field’s head.
The Blazers had some more two-out magic in the fourth.
Pittman led off with a double, but the next two batters were retired. Kessler grounded a 1-2 pitch through the middle to make it 4-0 Eastside.
Cadence Gardner pitched a complete game for the Blazers. She struck out two and didn’t walk a batter, allowing eight hits.
The Blazers are idle until they play Woodlan Tuesday in the second game of the Class 2A sectional at Eastside. Adams Central and Bluffton meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
