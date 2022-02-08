BLUFFTON — One more.
That simple two-word slogan was everywhere Eastside’s girls basketball players looked.
It served as a reminder of how close they were to winning a sectional championship last season and how much they wanted to play at least one more game this year.
Now they have that chance.
In a tournament that stretched to a week because of last week’s winter storm, the Blazers defeated South Adams 54-42 Tuesday to win the Class 2A Sectional 36 crown at Bluffton.
“I leave that slogan to my seniors every year. They picked ‘One More,’” third-year Eastside coach Mike Lortie said afterwards.
“Every day, they see ‘One More’ on our board. They see it on every game board that we write up in the locker room. It’s on the bottom of our practice plan every day.
“That’s just something we put as a goal to this whole season,” he said. “These ladies have really grasped that concept and they’ve laid it on the line for each other.”
Eastside, which improved to 16-9, will travel to Winamac Saturday to face 2A No. 4 Fairfield for a third time this season. That game tips off at 11 a.m.
The teams have split their meetings this season: Fairfield came back from a big deficit to win 48-43 on Jan. 7. Eastside scored in the closing seconds to win 37-36 four days later in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament.
Saturday’s game will be for keeps. The winner gets to play for a regional title that night, while the loser’s season comes to an end.
No. 1 South Central (Union Mills) (26-0) will play No. 14 Andrean (20-6) in the second game. The championship game is at 8 p.m.
Three players reached double figures Tuesday for Eastside.
Senior Skyelar Kessler led all scorers with 16 points, including 9-of-13 from the free throw line. Junior Grace Kreischer had 14 points to go with 10 rebounds. Junior Kaylie Hertig came off the bench to contribute 10 points.
The Starfires, who finished at 15-9, got 14 points from sophomore Macy Pries. Junior Peyton Pries had 13.
The Blazers trailed only once — for all of 30 seconds — when the Starfires’ Kristen Wynn, called for three fouls in the first quarter, sank a three with just over four minutes left in the half.
That came in a sequence in which South Adams — living and dying on threes most of the night — would miss, grab a long rebound, maybe miss again and get another chance.
Hertig, however scored in the paint on Eastside’s next two possessions.
Her score with 3:39 left in the half put the Blazers on top for good, 18-17. After South Adams missed a three on its next possession, Brittney Geiger collected the rebound and whipped it to Hertig in transition for another score.
Kreischer’s score in the paint with 50 seconds left in the half put the Blazers up 22-19 at the break.
Three-point plays — first by Kreischer and later by Kessler — propelled Eastside to a 32-23 advantage with 1:38 to go in the third.
Hertig scored on three straight possessions for the Blazers as the lead grew to 13 by the end of the quarter.
It reached 15 on Kreischer’s jumper from the lane with just under seven minutes left in regulation.
South Adams wasn’t finished however.
Macy Pries, who missed all three free throws when fouled on a three-point try at the end of the third, sank a pair and Peyton Pries did the same 10 seconds later when Eastside threw the ball away.
After two Blazer misses, Cara Baker scored inside to get the deficit to single digits.
South Adams got as close as six with a Wynn three and a free throw by Baker with four minutes to go.
That would be it for the Starfires however.
Forced to foul — and several players already in foul trouble — Wynn and both Pries girls picked up their fifth fouls in the final minutes.
As the clock wound down, Lortie, sporting a bright green blazer, pumped his fist and hugged his seniors as they exited the game.
“It really feels wonderful for these young ladies,” he said. “They’ve battled all year long with a tough schedule.
“It started 367 days ago when we lost in our own gym. It carried over tonight. These ladies are resilient.
“I really want to give credit to the group of seniors I’ve had. They started this three years ago, and we got it done tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.